The Global Digital Banking Platforms Market is expected to grow by $21.07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the digital banking platforms market and it is poised to grow by $21. 07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital banking platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of digital payment solutions, increased efficiency in banking operations, and increased need for greater customer satisfaction.

The digital banking platforms market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The digital banking platforms market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Retail banking

• Corporate banking



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise of blockchain as a service in BSFI as one of the prime reasons driving the digital banking platforms market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth in the shift from traditional banking to retail banking and the rise in machine learning and artificial intelligence in digital banking platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital banking platforms market covers the following areas:

• Digital banking platforms market sizing

• Digital banking platforms market forecast

• Digital banking platforms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital banking platforms market vendors that include Alkami Technology Inc., Apiture, Backbase B.V., Cor Financial Solutions Ltd., ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., FNZ Group Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., nCino Inc., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SoFi Technologies Inc., Sopra Banking Software, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Temenos AG, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and VSoft Corp. Also, the digital banking platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

