The global Digital Banking Platforms market size is expected to grow USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%

during the forecast period. The digital banking platforms market is gaining traction due to Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by financial institutions and proliferation of smartphones are expected to drive the overall growth of digital banking platforms market.

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component, Banking Type, Banking Mode, Deployment Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05620909/?utm_source=GNW



• By Deployment type, the cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



The cloud deployment type has become a cost-effective and efficient way to handle all operational processes of insurers, along with data management and governance issues.Cloud-based digital banking platform-tools offer several benefits, such as the rapid implementation of tools, reduced setup and operational costs, less maintenance costs, 24/7 data accessibility, security, and ease of use.



Digital banking platforms and capital markets and increasingly inheriting cloud for storing data and accessing advanced applications through the internet.

• By Banking Type, the Retail Banking segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



Retail banking has emerged as an essential enabler in the digital banking platforms market to translate banking models across the globe.The digital revolution has disrupted the marketplace with changing customer behavior and expectations, emerging competitors, and innovative technologies.



With the increasing number of channels, financial institutions are changing their operating processes to provide customers with premium services and improve their account management.Several organizations are offering an integrated digital banking solution that includes platforms for internet banking and mobile banking.



These platforms are enriched by solutions for deposit and loan origination, analytics, and banking services.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The APAC countries have seen a rise in the number of FinTech startups, which has led to the disruption in the digital banking platforms ecosystem.However, to keep up with this rapid pace of advancements, traditional banking firms are undertaking digital transformation projects.



There is a huge untapped market for the banking industry in India, China, Bangladesh, and several other countries of APAC; this has proven to be a driver for the growth of banking firms in the region.Hence, this motivates bankers to adopt strategies for the digitalization of their services.



With the rise in the number of mobile device users, there is also an increasing use of digital banking technologies and online commerce. These factors together are expected to fuel the growth of the digital banking platforms market in the region.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Directors– 38%, Others*–7%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW** – 23%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Digital Banking Platforms market. Key and innovative vendors in the Digital Banking Platforms market include Alkami (US), Apiture (US), Appway (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), BNY Mellon (US), CR2 (Ireland), EdgeVerve (India), ebankIT (England), Finastra (UK), Fiserv (US), Intellect Design Arena (India), Mambu (Germany), MuleSoft (US), nCino (US), NCR (US), NETinfo (Cyprus), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Sopra Banking Software (France), TCS (India), Technisys (US), Temenos (Switzerland), TPS (Pakistan), Velmie (US), and Worldline (France).



Research Coverage

The Digital Banking Platforms Market is segmented into component, deployment type, banking type, banking mode, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Digital Banking Platforms Market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital banking platforms market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05620909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



