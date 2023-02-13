The Global Dietary Supplements Market is forecast to grow by $61.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period

Global Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the dietary supplements market and is forecast to grow by $61.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546967/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the dietary supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, rising awareness of preventative healthcare, and rising demand for sports supplements.

The dietary supplements market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Vitamins
• Combination
• Fatty acids
• Probiotics
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the aging population driving spending on dietary supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the dietary supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce channels and proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dietary supplements market covers the following areas:
• Dietary supplements market sizing
• Dietary supplements market forecast
• Dietary supplements market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dietary supplements market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Carlyle Nutritionals LLC, Glanbia plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., NutriGold Inc., Orgenetics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the dietary supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
