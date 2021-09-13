The Global Diesel Generator Market is expected to grow by $ 8.82 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period

Global Diesel Generator Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the diesel generator market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 82 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the diesel generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for diesel generators in data centers and power blackouts due to natural disasters. In addition, the increased need for diesel generators in data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel generator market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The diesel generator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Stationary generators

• Portable generators



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growing instances of power grid failureas one of the prime reasons driving the diesel generator market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diesel generator market covers the following areas:

• Diesel generator market sizing

• Diesel generator market forecast

• Diesel generator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel generator market vendors that include Americas Generators Inc., APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., General Electric Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the diesel generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

