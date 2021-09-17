The Global Diesel Engines Market is expected to grow by $ 3.52 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period

Global Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications and it is poised to grow by $ 3.

52 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. Our report on diesel engines market for non-automotive applications provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances and diesel to remain the leading fuel type in generators. In addition, diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Marine

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Generators



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in seaborne tradeas one of the prime reasons driving the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diesel engines market for non-automotive applications covers the following areas:

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications sizing

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications forecast

• Diesel engines market for non-automotive applications industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel engines market for non-automotive applications vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Isuzu Motors Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

