Global Die Casting Market to Reach $105.6 Billion by 2027

Global Die Casting Market to Reach $105.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Die Casting estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$105.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$47.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Die Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Other End-Uses Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Die Casting
Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured
Parts and Finished Goods
Die Casting Volume Market Analysis
Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth
An Insight into Global Castings Production
World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume
by Material for 2019E
Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E
Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in
Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries
Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous
Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground
Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends
Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2015 through 2019
Die Casting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop
of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting
Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes
Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the
Automotive End-Use Sector
With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting
Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand
Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the
Auto Industry
Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand
Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Promises Bright Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong
Growth Driver
Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum
Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity
for Growth
Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market:
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain
Spurs Demand from Power Industry
Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity
in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market
Opportunity for Castings
Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of
Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum
Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum
into Products
High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend
in Automotive Industry
Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025
Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast
Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters
Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry
Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved
Productivity
Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth
Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction

