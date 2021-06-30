Global Die Attach Machine Market to Reach $1.81 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for electronics products and emergence of the semiconductor packaging industry drive the growth of the global die attach machine market. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. Owing to lockdown measures implemented in various countries, manufacturing facilities have been closed down completely or partially.

Portland,OR, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global die attach machine market generated $1.12 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.81 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for electronics products, demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications, and emergence of the semiconductor packaging industry drive the growth of the global die attach machine market. However, variations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in usage of LED circuits creates new opportunities in the coming years.



Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown measures implemented in various countries, manufacturing facilities have been closed down completely or partially. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and shortage of raw materials occurred.

The demand for die attach machines from the application industries such as RF and MEMS, optoelectronics, CMOS image sensors, LED, and others reduced considerably due to halt in daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to surge during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global die attach machine market based on type, technique, application, and region.



Based on type, the die bonder segment accounted for the largest market share, holding more than three-fourths of the total share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the flip chip bonder segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the LED segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global die attach machine market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optoelectronics segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Leading Players:

Leading players of the global die attach machine market discussed in the research include Anza Technology, Inc., BE Semiconductor Industries N.V, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, Fasford Technology Co. Limited, Dr. Tresky AG, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., Inseto UK Limited, Palomar Technologies, MicroAssembly Technologies Limited, and Shinkawa Limited.

