Scope of the Report The report entitled “Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024 Edition)” provides analysis of the global diaper market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry.

The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, per capita consumption and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global baby diaper and adult diaper market of APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America and MEA regions. Further, the report also includes brief analysis of the global smart diaper market along with its segment.



Growth of the overall global diaper market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Procter & Gamble (P&G), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global diaper market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Company Coverage

Procter & Gamble

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Regional Coverage

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America and Middle East



Executive Summary

The baby diaper can be segmented on the basis of the utilization of diapers such as: Cloth Diapers (Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers, All in one Cloth Diapers and All in Two Cloth Diaper), Disposable Diapers (Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers, Regular Disposable Diapers, Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers), Biodegradable Diapers, Swim Pants and Training Pants/Pull-Up Pants.



Different types of adult diapers available in the market are: all in one cloth adult diaper, contour cloth adult diaper, prefold cloth adult diaper, waterproof pants, disposable adult diapers and adult swim diapers.



The global diaper market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The global diaper market is supported by various growth drivers, such as aging population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, delayed toilet training of children in developed countries, increasing literate female population, etc. Increasing focus on ingredient transparency by millennial parents and innovations like smart diapers are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

