Global Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 27.65 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028 : Greyviews

Pune,India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the diagnostic imaging market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the diagnostic imaging market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product category, application, technology, end-users and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Type [Ultrasound (By Technology and By Portability), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (By Field Strength and By Architecture), X-Ray Imaging (By Product, By Modality and By Portability), Computed Tomography (By Technology and By Field Strength), Mammography and Nuclear Imaging (By Product)], Application [Ultrasound Systems (Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, Radiology, Gynaecology and Musculoskeletal), Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (Vascular MRI, Breast MRI, Brain and Neurological MRI, Cardiac MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI and Others), X-Ray Imaging Systems (General Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Dental, Cardiology and Others), Computed Tomography Systems (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Vascular, Musculoskeletal and Others), Mammography Systems and Nuclear Imaging Systems (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others)] End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2028.

The significant players operating in the global diagnostic imaging market are Bruker, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediso Ltd., MILabs Ltd., MR Solutions, Cubresa Inc., FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, TriFoil Imaging, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic Inc., Esaote S.P.A, Samsung Electronics, CurveBeam LLC, Mindray Medical International, Planmed Oy, Shimazdu Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide diagnostic imaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare are one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global diagnostic imaging market.

Diagnostic imaging is known as the process of producing images of the interior part of the body. These images are used for medical intervention and clinical analysis. The visual representation of the body organs is required for the further treatment of the disease. The diagnostic imaging reveals the internal structure which is generally not visible to the healthcare professionals. With the help of diagnostic imaging, the database of anatomy can also be maintained easily. The diagnostic imaging is wide and it deals with multiple applications such as oncology, cardiology, urology, radiology, etc.

The incidence of chronic diseases has increased in the past few years due to changes in lifestyle. The clinical applications of diagnostic imaging have increased owing to the rising number of diseases. The geriatric population has increased and thus there is subsequent rise in the associated diseases. The role of diagnostic imaging is crucial in the field of diagnostic imaging. The long-term health problems require an effective treatment plan for which an efficient analysis is required. The developing regions suffer from most of the chronic health issues, which is especially persistent in the geriatric population. Thus, the developing regions are investing hugely on the diagnostic imaging technology and instruments in order to track the progression of diseases at an early stage.

The public sector in most of the developed and developing regions, is providing regulatory scenario which is favourable for the diagnostic imaging market. The growth of digital health sector has attracted new investments in the diagnostic imaging market. The launch of advance medical imaging instruments and devices has gained popularity among the healthcare professionals as it can be used for broad range of applications and is easy to use as compared to the traditional systems. The players are focusing on patient centric imaging technology and 3D imaging practices. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and instruments is restraining the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis

The ultrasound segment led the diagnostic imaging market with a market share of around 33.91% in 2021

The type segment includes ultrasound (by technology and by portability), magnetic resonance imaging (by field strength and by architecture), x-ray imaging (by product, by modality and by portability), computed tomography (by technology and by field strength), mammography and nuclear imaging (by product). Out of these, ultrasound segment is the dominant type used in diagnostic imaging market. Ultrasound imaging has gained much popularity in the previous years, due to the development of advance transducers and other devices. Portable ultrasound instruments have expanded the scope of application.

The computed tomography systems (neurology, oncology, cardiology, vascular, musculoskeletal and others) is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

The application segment includes ultrasound systems (cardiology, urology, vascular, radiology, gynaecology and musculoskeletal) , magnetic resonance imaging systems (vascular MRI, breast MRI, brain and neurological MRI, cardiac MRI, pelvic and abdominal MRI, spine and musculoskeletal MRI and others), x-ray imaging systems (general radiography, fluoroscopy, dental, cardiology and others) computed tomography systems (neurology, oncology, cardiology, vascular, musculoskeletal and others) mammography systems and nuclear imaging systems (cardiology, oncology, neurology and others)]. Computed tomography systems can be deployed in multiple applications, owing to the ease of use and efficacy. The CT instruments are considered to be the most effective diagnosis tool as it helps to provide clear visualization of the internal structure.

The hospitals segment led the diagnostic imaging market with a market share of around 38.27% in 2021.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others. Among these, hospitals are the dominant end-user used in diagnostic imaging market. Hospitals are investing in the installation of advance diagnostic imaging products and instruments, in order to provide efficient evaluation of diseases to the patient as well as healthcare professionals.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the diagnostic imaging diagnostics include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region dominated the diagnostic imaging diagnostics market and held the 43.21% share of the market revenue in 2021. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as presence of many global and regional manufacturers, availability of instruments and stringent regulation for maintaining the quality of healthcare services. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging coupled with technological developments is the significant factor behind the growing market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverages, etc. The demand for diagnostic imaging has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the routine diagnostic imaging was cancelled owing to the virus phobia. Also, the healthcare professionals were deployed in the treatment of patients suffering from covid-19.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Type [Ultrasound (By Technology and By Portability), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (By Field Strength and By Architecture), X-Ray Imaging (By Product, By Modality and By Portability), Computed Tomography (By Technology and By Field Strength), Mammography and Nuclear Imaging (By Product)], Application [Ultrasound Systems (Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, Radiology, Gynaecology and Musculoskeletal), Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (Vascular MRI, Breast MRI, Brain and Neurological MRI, Cardiac MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI and Others), X-Ray Imaging Systems (General Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Dental, Cardiology and Others), Computed Tomography Systems (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Vascular, Musculoskeletal and Others), Mammography Systems and Nuclear Imaging Systems (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others)] End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

