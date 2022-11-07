Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report 2022: Increasing Worldwide Incidence of Diabetes Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market, By Disorder, By Distribution Channel & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global diabetic neuropathy market was valued at USD 4.66 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Diabetic neuropathy is a condition that harms the nerves and is linked to hyperglycemia. People who have had diabetes for a long time are more likely to develop nerve damage throughout their bodies, even though the symptoms of diabetic neuropathies could not be identified at an early stage. In spite of the fact that diabetic neuropathy cannot be treated, it may be managed or prevented with the use of a number of treatment techniques. Regulating bodies are required to approve more items and therapeutic techniques that are connected to the condition due to its intricacy.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details: The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through Primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Segments covered in this report

The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market segmentation is based on Disorder, Distribution Channel, and Region. Based on disorder the market is segmented into peripheral neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, and focal neuropathy. Based on distribution channels the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on region the global Diabetic Neuropathy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Drivers

Due to the increased incidence of diabetes during the forecast period, there would be a higher rate of growth in the market for diabetic neuropathy globally. Additionally, it's believed that obesity, coronary heart disease, diabetic neuropathy, and other problems with sugar management are some of the factors driving the market's growth. Rising urbanisation, which encourages sedentary behaviours like carbohydrate consumption and minimal exercise, is also having an impact on the market's rise.

Restraints

Among the obstacles to market expansion include the rising cost of diabetic neuropathy treatments, the widening selection of complementary therapies, and other factors. The strict regulations, product recalls, delays in Food and Drug Administration certifications, and other similar issues may further hinder the growth of this industry.

Market Trends

High-tech products will be created in the upcoming year for more effective diabetic neuropathy treatment. Businesses are putting their efforts into developing talc, transdermal patches, and mouthwash, among other things. To address issues with surgical medicines, manufacturers have devised cutting-edge medication delivery technologies, such as syringe-free techniques.

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson & Johnson (US)

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

  • NeuroMetrix, Inc (US)

  • Eli Lilly and Company (US)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

  • Lupin Limited (India)

  • Pfizer Inc (US)

  • Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan)

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India)

  • Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US)

  • Depomed, Inc (US)

