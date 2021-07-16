Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market (2020 to 2028) - by Type, Ulcer Type, End-user and Geography

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Ulcer Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetic foot ulcer market is expected to reach US$ 7,793.83 million by 2028 from US$ 4,279.65 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% during 2020-2028. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the key driving factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and related chronic wounds and rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of advanced wound care treatments hinders the market growth.



The elderly population is defined as a group of people aged 65 and over. Aging is poised to BE one of the most significant social transformations of the 21st century. The aging population is significantly observed issue in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific. For instance, as per the Eurostat Statistics, more than 20.3% of the EU-27 population belonged to the age group of 65 and above in 2019, and this number is expected to reach a significant high by 2050. Moreover, according to a United Nations report, in 2017, there were ~962 million people with age 60 or above in the world, which comprised 13% of the global population.



Older adults are more likely to be diabetic and are further likely to develop diabetic foot ulcers, and the chronic wounds are likely to have a severe effect on the quality of life of this group of population. The wound healing process is more prolonged in the aging population due to the basic biology underlying chronic wounds and age-associated changes in wound healing. Therefore, with the growing elderly population, the demand of advanced diabetic foot ulcer treatments would continue to increase in the coming years.



Based on type, the diabetic foot ulcer market is segmented into advanced wound care dressings, biologics, and therapy device. The biologics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing research and development activities and surging new products launches for diabetic foot ulcer treatment. Based on ulcer type, the market is segmented into neuropathic ulcers, ischemic ulcers, and neuro-ischemic ulcers. By end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and home care.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Centro de Referencia Estadual para a Assistencia ao Diabetes e Endocrinologia, and International Diabetes Federation along with company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the diabetic foot ulcer market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the diabetic foot ulcer market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global diabetic foot ulcer market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Reimbursement Scenario, by Region



5. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Related Chronic Wounds

5.1.2 Rise in Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Treatments

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research Activities to Introduce Novel Wound Treatment Products

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of 3D Printing in Wound Care Management

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Advanced Wound Care Dressings

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Advanced Wound Care Dressings: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Alginate Dressings

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Alginate Dressings: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Hydrogel Dressings

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Hydrogel Dressings: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Foam Dressings

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Foam Dressings: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Collagen Dressing

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Film Dressing: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.8 Hydrocolloids Dressing

7.3.8.1 Overview

7.3.8.2 Hydrocolloids Dressing: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.9 Other Dressing

7.3.9.1 Overview

7.3.9.2 Other Dressing: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Biologics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Biologics: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Growth Factors

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Growth Factors: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Skin Graft

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Skin Graft: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Therapy Device

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Therapy Device: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

7.5.3.1 Overview

7.5.3.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.4 Ultrasound therapy

7.5.4.1 Overview

7.5.4.2 Ultrasound therapy: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis - By Ulcer Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Ulcer Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Neuropathic Ulcers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Neuropathic Ulcers: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Ischemic Ulcers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Ischemic Ulcers: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Neuro-ischemic Ulcers: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Home Care

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Home Care: Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.4 Organic Developments

12.4.1 Overview

12.5 Inorganic Developments

12.5.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ConvaTec Group Plc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 3M

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Coloplast Group

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Smith & Nephew

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Medline Industries, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Cardinal Health Inc

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Organogenesis Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Molnlycke Health Care AB.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 MiMedx

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 URGO

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 Kerecis

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

