Global Dermatological Devices Market Outlook to 2031: Growing Adoption of Skin Tightening and Rejuvenation Processes Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatological Devices Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatological devices market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 6000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 22,000 Million by the end of 2031.

Companies Mentioned

DermLite

Aerolase

Canfield Scientific Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Image Derm Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Solta Medical

Cynosure

Alma Lasers

Candella Corporation

Factors such as the surge in the rising count of people who are suffering from hair loss problems as well as skin issues, followed by the growing adoption of skin tightening and rejuvenation processes and the launch of advanced dermatological devices are projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global dermatological devices market is segmented by product, application and by end use industry. On the basis of application market is further fragmented into diagnostic device and treatment device. The treatment device segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 17,000 million by the end of 2031.

The segment collected the revenue of about USD 6,500 million at the end of 2022. This growth is on the account of increasing demand for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and skin tightening. The treatment device segment is to grow at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global dermatological devices market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

The market in the North America collected the highest revenue of nearly USD 4,000 million in 2022. By the end of 2033, it is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 9,600 million, by growing at the CAGR of close to 11% over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing popularity of cosmetic treatment, body enhancing and rising demand of tattoo removal is expected to boost the market growth.



The report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Dermatological Devices Market



5. Analysis on Market Dynamics



6. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



7. Value Chain Analysis



8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



10. Competitive Positioning



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking

12. Global Dermatological Devices Market, 2017-2031



13. North America Dermatological Devices Market Outlook

14. Europe Dermatological Devices Market Outlook



15. Asia Pacific Dermatological Devices Market Outlook



16. Latin America Dermatological Devices Market Outlook



17. Middle East & Africa Dermatological Devices Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmhsix

