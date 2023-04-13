Global Dental Turbine Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Dental Turbine Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Turbine Market, By Type, By Speed, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental turbine market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Company Profiles

KaVo Dental

Nakanishi inc.

Foshan Gladent medical instrument Co.,Ltd

TEALTH FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

Chirana

coxo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Dabi Atlante

Carlo De Giorgi

Henry Schein, Inc.

DENTALEZ, Inc.

Aseptico Inc.

Sinol Dental Limited.

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.

MDK Dental

Beyes

NINGBO HPDOVE DENTAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.

Ivoclar Vivadent Pty Ltd

The dental turbine is a dental abrasive device that rotates at high speed and uses compressed air as the driving force. It is characterized by its small size, lightweight, and painless abrading due to its high-speed rotation, but its torque is small and noise level is high.

A dental handpiece is a hand-held, mechanical instrument used to perform a variety of common dental procedures, including removing the decay, polishing fillings, performing cosmetic dentistry, and altering prostheses. The handpiece itself consists of internal mechanical components which initiate a rotational force and provide power to the cutting instrument, usually a dental burr.



Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in August 2021, Micro-NX, a South Korean company that specializes in manufacturing dental electric motors, announced the launch of a new line of products, including contra-angle and straight handpieces used for trimming margins with high torque at low speed and for precision preparations which can increase the completeness of prostheses.



The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as investment funding by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, a general trading company, announced that Mitsui & Co., Ltd, has invested in Signature Dental Partners Holdings LLC, a leading dental support organization providing management services to affiliated dental practices in the U.S.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dental turbine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dental turbine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental turbine market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $115.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $288.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Turbine Market, By Type:

Air-driven Turbine

Electric Turbine

Surgical Handpieces

Endodontic Handpieces

Implant Handpieces

Global Dental Turbine Market, By Speed:

High Speed

Low Speed

Global Dental Turbine Market By End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Dental Turbine Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

