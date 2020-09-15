Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $862 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$503.

New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960874/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$862 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027. Dental Membrane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$349.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bone Graft Substitutes segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $136 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$136 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$194.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960874/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dental Membrane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft

Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Cells

Source by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Human Cells Source by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Cells Source by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Dental Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft

Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone

Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery

Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and

Dental Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane

and Bone Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone

Graft Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental

Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft

Substitutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells

Source and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane &

Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental

Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960874/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



