Global Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Industry

Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $862 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$503.
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$862 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027. Dental Membrane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$349.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bone Graft Substitutes segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $136 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$136 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$194.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- DENTSPLY International, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dental Membrane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Cells
Source by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Human Cells Source by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Cells Source by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers
and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Dental Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone Graft
Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers
and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Dental
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Dental Membrane & Bone
Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Dental Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Dental Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane
and Bone Graft Substitutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Dental Membrane and Bone
Graft Substitutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental
Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Product - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft
Substitutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells
Source and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Membrane &
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Human Cells Source and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental
Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Cells Source and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals,
