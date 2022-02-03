Global Dental Insurance Market Size & Share is expected +10.65% CAGR Rise, Will Hit USD 289.85 Billion by 2027 | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[187+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Dental Insurance Market size & share revenue was worth about 168.27 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to grow to around 289.85 (USD Billion) by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.65% between 2021 and 2027. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Aetna Inc., Aflac Incorporated, Ameritas, Allianz, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, Envivas, Humana, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, OneExchange, 3M, United HealthCare Services, Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Basic/Minor, Major & Preventive), By Mode of Distribution (Corporates, Insurance Agents and Online Channel), and By End-User (Families and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dental Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 168.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 289.85 Billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10.65% between 2021 and 2027.”

The report examines the dental insurance market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on the demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report analyses global opportunities in the dental insurance market.

What is Dental Insurance? How big is the Dental Insurance Market?

  • Dental Insurance Market Report Overview:

Dental insurance solely covers a person's dental health or oral health and reimburses any dental costs spent by patients. Some of the major plans covered by dental insurance are preferred provider organizations (PPO), dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO), and indemnity policies. Depending on the type and scope of the insurance plan, dental insurance can help cover the costs of dental treatment, ranging from basic preventative care to extensive dental work.

This industry does not include reinsurance of dental plans; nonetheless, revenue from all dental insurance providers, including commercial health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid, is included. Dental procedures are very expensive, dental issues are expanding rapidly over the world, and there is a growing awareness of dental insurance, which drives the expansion of the global dental insurance market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-insurance-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 187+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Growth Dynamics:

Dental Insurance Industry Drivers:

  • High Occurrence of Oral Ailments to Steer the Market Expansion

Oral disorders are common non-communicable ailments and can impact people throughout their lifespan causing pain as well as discomfort. Many of the oral ailments include tooth decay, oral cancers, periodontal disorders, oro-dental trauma, oral manifestations of HIV, noma, and cleft lip & palate. They account for a large part of the oral ailment burden. All these factors are expected to steer the growth of the dental insurance market over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, escalating cases of oral disorders witnessed among the geriatric population are predicted to generate awareness pertaining to dental insurance among individuals as a result of recurrent dental treatment for oral disorders. This, in turn, will boost market growth trends. Apart from this, the high costs of dental treatments are likely to boost the expansion of the dental insurance industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, growing medical tourism activities across the globe will inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dental-insurance-market

Industry Major Market Players

  • Aetna Inc.

  • Aflac Incorporated

  • Ameritas

  • Allianz

  • AXA

  • Cigna

  • Delta Dental

  • Envivas

  • Humana

  • HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich)

  • MetLife Services and Solutions

  • LLC

  • OneExchange

  • 3M

  • United HealthCare Services Inc.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Overview, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Insurance Type, by Mode of Distribution, by End-User, and by Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dental-insurance-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 168.27 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2027

USD 289.85 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

10.65% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2027

Key Market Players

Aetna Inc., Aflac Incorporated, Ameritas, Allianz, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, Envivas, Humana, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, OneExchange, 3M, United HealthCare Services, Inc., and Others/among others

Key Segment

By Insurance Type, By Mode of Distribution, By End-User, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

  • Basic/Minor Segment to Dominate the Insurance Type Landscape

The basic/Minor segment is predicted to register the highest growth in terms of both revenue and CAGR. It is likely to record the highest CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the period from 2021 to 2027. The segment offers coverage to major dental problems like emergency care for stainless steel (prefabricated) crowns, root canal treatment, periodontal surgery, periodontal scaling & root planning, routine tooth extractions, pain relief, recementing dental crowns, composite fillings, sedative fillings, and non-routine x-rays.

  • Corporates Segment to Contribute Majorly Towards the Overall Market Growth

The corporates segment is expected to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 100 billion by 2027. Moreover, dental insurances are directly purchased by the corporate firms and they are provided in groups in the various corporate offices. In addition to this, corporate dental insurance has become the latest trend. All these aspects will steer the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dental-insurance-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the dental insurance market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the dental insurance Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Dental Insurance Industry?

  • What segments does the market cover?

Regional Dominance

  • North America to Lead the Overall Market Revenue Growth

The regional market expansion is credited to the high presence of the key industry players in the region along with high consciousness pertaining to the advantages of purchasing dental insurance in the region. Apart from this, huge costs of dental treatments in countries like the U.S. have forced people to purchase dental insurance.

Browse the full “Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Basic/Minor, Major & Preventive), By Mode of Distribution (Corporates, Insurance Agents and Online Channel), and By End-User (Families and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dental-insurance-market

This report segments the global dental insurance market as follows:

By Insurance Type, the market is segmented into:

  • Basic/minor

  • Major

  • Preventive

By Mode of Distribution, the market is segmented into:

  • Corporates

  • Insurance Agents

  • Online Channel

By End-User, the market is segmented into:

  • Families

  • Individuals

By Region, the market is segmented into:

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • UK

    • France

    • Germany

    • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

  • The Middle East and Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the study, the dental insurance market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 10.65% between 2021 and 2027.

  • The dental insurance market was worth about US$ 168.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to cross to approximately US$ 289.85 Billion by 2027.

  • Based on the Insurance Type segment, the Basic/Minor segment will dominate the world.

  • Based on the Mode of Distribution segment, Corporates segment to drive overall market growth.

  • On the basis of region, North America to lead overall market revenue growth.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Dental Insurance Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-insurance-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://latestnewsdude.com/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

    They may not officially begin until the day after, but the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be well underway Thursday with six different events in action, including the kick-off to the Canadian women’s hockey team’s tournament. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 3: Canada’s women’s hockey team begins its quest for gold The Canadian women’s hockey team will open its Olympic tournament, facing off against Switzerland. Canada enters the tournament as the No. 1-

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.