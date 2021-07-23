Global Dental Implants Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avinent Implant System, Cortex Dental Implants and Thommen Medical Among Others
Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implants Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the dental implants market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report on the dental implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing advances in technology and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The dental implants market analysis includes the end-user, price, and material segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on dental implants market covers the following areas:
Dental implants market sizing
Dental implants market forecast
Dental implants market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental implants market vendors that include Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
