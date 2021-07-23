Global Dental Implants Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Avinent Implant System, Cortex Dental Implants and Thommen Medical Among Others

Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Implants Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the dental implants market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. This report on the dental implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing advances in technology and the increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The dental implants market analysis includes the end-user, price, and material segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.

This report on dental implants market covers the following areas:

Dental implants market sizing

Dental implants market forecast

Dental implants market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental implants market vendors that include Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

7. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avinent Implant System S.LU.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Dentatus AB

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12. Appendix

