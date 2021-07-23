Global Dental Floss Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Lion & Sunstar Suisse Among Others
Dublin, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Floss Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the dental floss market and it is poised to grow by 1.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This report on dental floss market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising oral health awareness among consumers, increasing number of innovative products, and growing market penetration of dental care products.
The dental floss market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising popularity of automated floss dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the dental floss market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of 3D flossers and rising emphasis on biodegradable dental flossers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on dental floss market covers the following areas:
Dental floss market sizing
Dental floss market forecast
Dental floss market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental floss market vendors that include 3M Co., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the dental floss market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Waxed floss - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Unwaxed floss - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Johnson and Johnson
Koninklijke Philips NV
Lion Corp.
Sunstar Suisse SA
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4fsy4
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900