Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

·5 min read
Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment (Extraoral Radiology Equipment, Intraoral Radiology Equipment, Others), Therapeutic Dental Equipment (All Tissue Lasers v/s Soft Tissue Lasers) , General Equipment (Dental Chairs, Dental Light Curing Equipment, Dental Handpieces, Casting Machine, Instrument Delivery Systems, CAD/CAM Systems, Others), Hygiene Maintenance Devices (Air Purification & Filters, Sterilizers, Hypodermic Needle Incinerator), Others), By Application (Orthodontic, Endodontic, Periodontic, Prosthodontic), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027"

The global dental equipment market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The increased prevalence of dental diseases and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are driving the market demand.

The rise in the geriatric population who, at later stages, suffer from dental problems is increasing the demand for dental equipment. Also, the initiatives taken by the government of several economies to raise awareness about oral hygiene, and the investments in research and development activities to improve the performance of dental equipment are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global dental equipment market is segmented into type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The increased health awareness among the consumers and the presence of major market players in the region are expected to drive the market demand.
The major players operating in the global dental equipment market are A-dec Inc., AMD Lasers, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Straumann Holding AG, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., KaVo Dental GmbH, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global dental equipment market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global dental equipment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global dental equipment market based on type, application, end user, region, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global dental equipment market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global dental equipment market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dental equipment market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dental equipment market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dental equipment market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global dental equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Dental equipment manufacturing companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to dental equipment
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global dental equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Dental Equipment Market, By Type:
o Dental Radiology Equipment
Extraoral Radiology Equipment
Intraoral Radiology Equipment
Others
o Therapeutic Dental Equipment
All Tissue Lasers
Soft Tissue Lasers
o General Equipment
Dental Chairs
Dental Light Curing Equipment
Dental Handpieces
Casting Machines
Instrument Delivery Systems
CAD/CAM Systems
Others
o Hygiene Maintenance Devices
Air Purification & Filters
Sterilizers
Hypodermic Needle Incinerator
o Other Services
• Dental Equipment Market, By Application:
o Orthodontic
o Endodontic
o Periodontic
o Prosthodontic
• Dental Equipment Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Dental Laboratories
o Others
• Dental Equipment Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
France
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Kuwait
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dental equipment market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293050/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


