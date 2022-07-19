Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment (Extraoral Radiology Equipment, Intraoral Radiology Equipment, Others), Therapeutic Dental Equipment (All Tissue Lasers v/s Soft Tissue Lasers) , General Equipment (Dental Chairs, Dental Light Curing Equipment, Dental Handpieces, Casting Machine, Instrument Delivery Systems, CAD/CAM Systems, Others), Hygiene Maintenance Devices (Air Purification & Filters, Sterilizers, Hypodermic Needle Incinerator), Others), By Application (Orthodontic, Endodontic, Periodontic, Prosthodontic), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global dental equipment market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The increased prevalence of dental diseases and the growing healthcare expenditure capacity of consumers are driving the market demand.



The rise in the geriatric population who, at later stages, suffer from dental problems is increasing the demand for dental equipment. Also, the initiatives taken by the government of several economies to raise awareness about oral hygiene, and the investments in research and development activities to improve the performance of dental equipment are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global dental equipment market is segmented into type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The increased health awareness among the consumers and the presence of major market players in the region are expected to drive the market demand.

The major players operating in the global dental equipment market are A-dec Inc., AMD Lasers, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca OY, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Straumann Holding AG, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., KaVo Dental GmbH, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global dental equipment market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global dental equipment market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global dental equipment market based on type, application, end user, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global dental equipment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global dental equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dental equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dental equipment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global dental equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global dental equipment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Dental equipment manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to dental equipment

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dental equipment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Equipment Market, By Type:

o Dental Radiology Equipment

Extraoral Radiology Equipment

Intraoral Radiology Equipment

Others

o Therapeutic Dental Equipment

All Tissue Lasers

Soft Tissue Lasers

o General Equipment

Dental Chairs

Dental Light Curing Equipment

Dental Handpieces

Casting Machines

Instrument Delivery Systems

CAD/CAM Systems

Others

o Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Air Purification & Filters

Sterilizers

Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

o Other Services

• Dental Equipment Market, By Application:

o Orthodontic

o Endodontic

o Periodontic

o Prosthodontic

• Dental Equipment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dental equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293050/?utm_source=GNW



