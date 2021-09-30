Global Demand of Agile Development and Testing Services Market Size Will Exceed USD 30 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Agile Development and Testing Services Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 20 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 30 Billion by 2026, at 18% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Xoriant Corporation, Cognizant, SolutionsIQ, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mindtree Limited, Salesforce.com, Celerity, Wipro and Others.

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Agile Development and Testing Services Market By Methodologies (Scrum, Kanban and Lean), By Services Management (Development and Testing), By Project Execution (Delivery and Product Development), By Service Type (Professional and Managed), By Testing Type (Functionality, Security, and Automation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agile Development and Testing Services Market size & share expected to reach to USD 30 Billion by 2026 from USD 20 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Agile Development and Testing Services Market: Overview

Physical systems and a virtual environment are combined in the construction of the complex IT infrastructure, which necessitates routine testing and inspections for proper feedback and continuous deployment. Due to reasons such as constantly shifting needs, a lack of data sources technical capabilities, or inappropriate quality assessment, digital firms' quality assurance, and accreditation teams often battle to find the right balance between program stability and duration. The notion of Continuous Integration (CI) is well-known in the industry, but there remained a gap in the deployment process, which provided an opportunity for agile development and testing market. Demand for software development is increasing as organizations around the world become more digital. In addition, growing organizations are leading the way in terms of enhancing their efficiency by automating their testing operations. As a result, the rising need for consistent and timely delivery is propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the introduction of agile and DevOps approaches to project management.

Story continues

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Agile Development and Testing Services Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Xoriant Corporation

Cognizant

SolutionsIQ

Tech Mahindra Limited

Mindtree Limited

Salesforce.com

Celerity

Wipro

TCS

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Infosys

EPAM Systems

HCL Technologies

Amdocs

Atos

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Agile Development and Testing Services Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Agile Development and Testing Services Market?

What are the top companies operative in Agile Development and Testing Services Market?

What segments are covered in Agile Development and Testing Services Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Agile Development and Testing Services Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

Market Dynamics

Digital Transformation of Businesses

The rise of the IT industry and the adoption of cloud services across sectors have created demand, but due to a large number of software development companies in the market and growing awareness of agile project management approaches, the market concentration is fragmenting and is expected to continue in the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Xoriant, a Silicon Valley-based technology-oriented engineering, programming, and technology solutions firm, signed a memorandum of understanding with Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), a leading engineering institution in Pune with a National accreditation level of A++ rating. Xoriant will build Centers of Excellence for VIT in digital technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and data science, according to the MoU. For the teachers and students of VIT, Xoriant plans to host creative sessions and set up labs with a training program curriculum developed by skilled technological professionals.

Developments in quality assurance (QA) and testing are strongly connected with software development in the digital world. The senior management has made ensuring a flawless client experience service top quality assurance (QA) priority. As a result, decision-makers are focusing on the importance of software quality in improving customer experience. Capgemini's Agile Managed Testing Services (MTS) is a comprehensive quality check and testing professional service approach. Through OneShare, it allows for quick deployment of test environments also while providing information and architecture to facilitate iterative deployment. To provide quality control, Agile MTS combines detailed test advice and test services.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Agile Development and Testing Services Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 20 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 30 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 18% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Xoriant Corporation, Cognizant, SolutionsIQ, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mindtree Limited, Salesforce.com, and Others Segments Covered Methodologies, Services Management, Project Execution, Service Type, Testing Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Agile Development and Testing Services Market: Segmentation

The global agile development and testing services market is segmented into methodologies, services management, project execution, service type, and testing type. The methodologies segment is categorized into the scrum, kanban, and lean. Development and testing are categorized under the services management segment of the global agile development and testing services market. The project execution segment is bifurcated into delivery and product development. The service type segment is classified into professional services and managed services. The testing type is bifurcated into functionality, security, and automation.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Agile Development and Testing Services Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Is The Fastest-Growing Region

Due to rapid digitalization adoption in China and India, Asia Pacific would be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. India's government has created investment and scheme plans to support the country's digitization. The Indian government's National Digital Literacy Mission to promote digital literacy is expected to drive the market size in the future. The project entails the training of 52.5 lakh people across the country in information technology. India is the main center for outsourcing IT software and services due to the availability of experienced IT people at affordable wages. Furthermore, the expansion of the online retail industry in China, Malaysia, and India, owing to rising consumer money and lifestyles, provides an opportunity for software testing businesses to improve user experience. The presence of large online retail firms like Alibaba and Amazon in the region is projected to increase demand for web and application testing services. Certain developments are anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Browse the full report “Agile Development and Testing Services Market By Methodologies (Scrum, Kanban and Lean), By Services Management (Development and Testing), By Project Execution (Delivery and Product Development), By Service Type (Professional and Managed), By Testing Type (Functionality, Security, and Automation): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agile-development-and-testing-services-market

The global agile development and testing services market is segmented as follows:

By Methodologies:

Scrum

Kanban

Lean

By Services Management:

Development

Testing

By Project Execution:

Delivery

Product Development

By Service Type:

Professional

Managed

By Testing Type:

Functionality

Security

Automation

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com



