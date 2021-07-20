Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$5 Billion by 2027 - DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks
Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 69.1% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market
The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects
DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall
SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts
Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type
Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth
Developing Regions Drive Market Growth
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market
Key Technical Limitations of DPI
Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI
Privacy Concerns with DPI
Competitive Scenario
DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise
Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use Case Across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market
Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI
Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets
Faster Broadband Speeds
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application
DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security
DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems
IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI
Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects
DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality
DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks
Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver
ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology
DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS
DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network
ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance
DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection
ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications
ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging
DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading
Targeted Advertising with DPI
ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics
DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks
Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment
Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI
Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation
Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management
