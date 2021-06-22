Global Deep Learning Markets Report 2021 Featuring Alphabet, Amazon.com, Facebook, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, Intel, IBM, Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, and Qualcomm

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for deep learning and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by offering, end-user, and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of hardware, software, and services companies.

Deep learning, also known as deep machine learning (ML), deep structured learning, hierarchical learning, deep neural learning, and deep neural network, is a subset of ML. The technology uses an artificial neural network (ANN) to act like the human brain, by learning and solving complex problems through extracting features from unstructured data in areas such as speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and image classification. Deep learning is the fastest-growing AI technology.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, all of which has impacted the deep learning market.

Several important research studies have been conducted to automate the detection of the disease in patients. Scientists are trying to apply deep learning technology to the analysis of radiography images for the accurate detection of the disease. Over the next few years, startups and large technology companies are expected to use deep learning to create new products and services that will transform the way people interact with technology.

The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the deep learning market and concludes with an analysis of the deep learning vendor landscape and profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes:

57 data tables and 46 additional tables

An overview of the global market for deep learning technology within the framework of big data analytics

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Insights into the market potential for deep learning technology, opportunities and challenges, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Estimation of market size and forecast, with a deep dive of market share analysis on the basis of technology type, application, end-use industry with major regions and countries involved

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments, and the value chain of the deep learning industry ecosystem

Review of the U.S. patents and patent applications filed on deep learning technologies

Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the deep learning market and the global economy

Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies present across the globe and their competitive landscape in this market

Profile descriptions of the market-leading participants, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, and Qualcomm Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Deep Learning Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Use Cases

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Other Applications

Market Drivers

Growing R&D Investments to Achieve Enhanced Computational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Rising Adoption of AI and Cloud Technologies

Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics Due to Huge Unstructured Data Generation at End-Use Industry Sites

Market Restraints

Dearth of Training Data and Technical Expertise

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Impact of COVID-19 on Deep Learning Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering

Overview

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network Devices

Software

Platform

Solutions

Services

Installation and Integration

Training

Support and Maintenance

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Overview

Industrial

Retail

Fintech

Healthcare

Marketing

Automotive

Security

Agriculture

Human Resources

Legal

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the Americas

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking

Patent Review

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Graphcore Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mythic

Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sensory Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Zero Asic Corp. (Formerly Adapteva Inc.)

