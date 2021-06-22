Global Deep Learning Markets Report 2021 Featuring Alphabet, Amazon.com, Facebook, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, Intel, IBM, Microsoft Corp., Nvidia, and Qualcomm
The report provides an overview of the global market for deep learning and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by offering, end-user, and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of hardware, software, and services companies.
Deep learning, also known as deep machine learning (ML), deep structured learning, hierarchical learning, deep neural learning, and deep neural network, is a subset of ML. The technology uses an artificial neural network (ANN) to act like the human brain, by learning and solving complex problems through extracting features from unstructured data in areas such as speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and image classification. Deep learning is the fastest-growing AI technology.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, all of which has impacted the deep learning market.
Several important research studies have been conducted to automate the detection of the disease in patients. Scientists are trying to apply deep learning technology to the analysis of radiography images for the accurate detection of the disease. Over the next few years, startups and large technology companies are expected to use deep learning to create new products and services that will transform the way people interact with technology.
The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the deep learning market and concludes with an analysis of the deep learning vendor landscape and profiles of the major players in the global market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Deep Learning Ecosystem Analysis
Technology Use Cases
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Data Mining
Other Applications
Market Drivers
Growing R&D Investments to Achieve Enhanced Computational Efficiency and Cost Optimization
Rising Adoption of AI and Cloud Technologies
Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics Due to Huge Unstructured Data Generation at End-Use Industry Sites
Market Restraints
Dearth of Training Data and Technical Expertise
Data Security and Privacy Issues
Impact of COVID-19 on Deep Learning Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering
Overview
Hardware
Processor
Memory
Network Devices
Software
Platform
Solutions
Services
Installation and Integration
Training
Support and Maintenance
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Overview
Industrial
Retail
Fintech
Healthcare
Marketing
Automotive
Security
Agriculture
Human Resources
Legal
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
Americas
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of the Americas
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa
Middle East
Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Market Ranking
Patent Review
Strategic Analysis
Product Launches
Collaborations and Partnerships
Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.Com, Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Graphcore Ltd.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.
Micron Technology Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Mythic
Nvidia Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sensory Inc.
Tenstorrent Inc.
Xilinx Inc.
Zero Asic Corp. (Formerly Adapteva Inc.)
