Global Deception Technology Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Deception Technology Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

Deception technology is a new and upcoming cybersecurity platform that seeks to prevent damage from cybercriminals, who have already infiltrated a network. By creating decoys and traps that imitate legitimate technology assets across the infrastructure, deception technology strives to deviate cybercriminals` motives and programs aimed at stealing credentials and privileges. Notifications are sent to a centralized deception server, immediately after a trap is triggered, following which the affected decoy and the attack vectors employed by the cybercriminal are recorded. The approach is intended to create a false perception regarding the attack for the cyber criminal. In addition, the approach works for both automated and human attackers and offers same advantage of detecting insider, supplier or external threats. Deception technology relies on diversionary measures for redirecting the normal activity from organizational assets towards fake assets intended for defense. By creating a deceptive environment for the cyber criminal, the technology reduces the risk and improves the security. The concept of deception involves the use of honey pots and lures that are intended to attract cyber criminals. The strategy is to create a false sense of perception for cyber attackers that they have successfully invaded organizational network or infrastructure for accessing business-critical information or assets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deception Technology estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $244.4 Million by 2026

The Deception Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$244.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

The global market is anticipated to exhibit incremental growth through the analysis period, owing to increasing frequency of cyber attacks and the pressing need for sophisticated technologies for efficiently dealing with security issues. The increasing dependence of organizations on emerging technologies such as IoT along with growing penetration of connected devices are creating several vulnerabilities that drive cyber criminals to target enterprise networks. While companies make consistent efforts to prevent evolving attacks, cyber criminals are using sophisticated tools and methods for finding new ways to ensure security breaches and reach business-critical assets. In addition, advanced cyber attacks recognize contextual environment as well as employ indictors within target systems for dynamically changing the attack strategy, which is relevant for both human and automated attacks. The issue requires organizations to implement deception technology for adjusting the contextual environment for better defense.

Organizations are increasingly incorporating deception technology to secure systems against cyber attacks such as malware. The approach tracks any intruder present in the organizational network, assisting administrators in analyzing and reporting the issue. The market growth is stimulated to rising incident of cyber attacks including zero day attacks, malwares, sophisticated persistent threats and distributed denial of service. These threats are driving governments and organizations to invest in deception technology to protect their networks and data centers. Global demand for the technology is also attributed to its numerous merits over traditional security tools that flag up anomalies, but are unable to properly define their risk potential and impact. Alerts generated by standard tools are required to be investigated by administrators, including those that are false alarms, which lead to unnecessary spending of resources. On the other hand, administrators sometimes miss out potential and real threats. Deception technology alters an attack`s asymmetry to help security teams in focusing on real threats. The technology plays an important role in thwarting attacks and curbing potential losses.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on virtual workforce and work-from-home (WFH) models is poised to flare up opportunities for deception software in the immediate term. With lockdowns and social distancing becoming the norm in several parts of the world, and with growing corporate emphasis on `stay home, stay safe` approach, the virtual workforce volume grew substantially during the past few months, while necessitating the enterprises to augment their cybersecurity platforms. The deception technology market is also gaining from government regulations, rising volumes of digital and online data, and increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Acalvio Technologies, Inc

  • Allure Security Technology, Inc

  • Attivo Networks, Inc

  • CounterCraft SL

  • CYBERTRAP Software GmbH

  • Cymmetria, Inc

  • Cysiv

  • Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc

  • Fortinet, Inc

  • Guardicore Ltd

  • Illusive Networks

  • Rapid7, Inc

  • Ridgeback Network Defense Inc

  • Sandvine

  • Smokescreen Technologies

  • Trapx Security

  • Varmour




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Novel Opportunities
Emerge in the wake of Pandemic
Embedding Cybersecurity Into Digital Transformation Accelerated
by the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Become Paramount: Global Digital
Transformation Growth (In %)
An Introduction to Deception Technology
Deception Technology: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Analysis by Stack Type
Network Security: The Largest Deception Technology Stack Type
Data Security Emerges as Fastest Growing Stack Type
Application Security Continues to Gain Traction in Deception
Strategies
Endpoint Security Remains Highly Relevant
Deception Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Growing Magnitude & Increasing Cost of Cybercrime:
Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Deception
Technology Market
Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry
for the Years 2017 and 2018
Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017
and 2018
Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure
Raises Importance of Cybersecurity
Rise of IoT & Widening Attack Surface Accelerate the Shift
Towards Deception Technology
Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical
for the Years 2018 and 2022
Deception Technology Emerges as Perfect Security Paradigm for IoT
AI Steps In to Revolutionize Deception Technology Ecosystem
Robust Opportunities for Deception Software in Cloud Security
Landscape
Attacks on Cloud Hosting Provider by Incident Classes (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Average Frequency of Attacks for Brute
Force, Malware/Botnet, Web App Attack & Others
Surge in Remote Workforce & VPN Deployments Instigate Fresh
Wave of Opportunities
Established Role of BYOD to Give Impetus to Deception Software
Deployments
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on Deception
Technology
Amidst Growing Role of Cybersecurity Solutions in Energy
Sector, Deception Technology Eyes Novel Opportunities
Evolving Cyber Threats Continue to Create Hostile Environment
for Energy Enterprises & Utilities
Deception Technology Seeks Role in Healthcare Networks
Leading Healthcare Data Breaches by Affected Entities in the US
(2018)
Deception Technology for Retail and Financial Service Providers
Deception Technology Eyes Opportunities in Data Center Security
Landscape
Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality Amidst Impending Roll Out of
5G, Giving Impetus to Deception Tools
With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Deception Software
to Gain Relevance in Enterprise Systems with Outdated OS
Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks Augurs Well
Government Sector to Post Notable Growth: Increased Funding
Addressing Cybersecurity Breaches Support Deception Tools
Market
EXHIBIT : Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US
Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endpoint Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 45: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 51: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 57: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 69: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 75: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 81: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology
by Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 87: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 93: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 99: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Data Security and
Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK 7-Year Perspective for Deception Technology by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 105: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network
Security, Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint
Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Security, Application Security, Data Security
and Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 111: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Deception Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deception Technology by Deception Stack - Network Security,
Application Security, Data Security and Endpoint Security -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Deception Stack - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Security, Application Security, Data Security
and Endpoint Security for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deception Technology by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deception Technology by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 121: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Deception Technology by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Deception
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

