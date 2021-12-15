Global DC Power Supplies Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC Power Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DC power supplies market reached a value of around US$ 400 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Direct current (DC) power supplies refer to an embedded circuit that provides constant and stabilized power supply to electronic modules. They are commonly available in two forms, namely switching and linear power supplies. The switching variants are compact and light-weight, offer higher power efficiency and can be efficiently used for devices with low, medium and high power output. The linear variants use large transformers to drop the voltage to alternating current (AC) and then convert it into DC voltage. DC power supplies offer various benefits, such as repeatable power on and off with minimal input related problems and higher accuracy in readbacks, thereby eliminating the need for external meters, shunts, relays and switching calibration.



The increasing demand for energy-efficient power supplies for consumer electronics, along with the emerging trend of industrial automation across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of wireless communication systems across industries, such as aerospace, defense and telecommunications, is also driving the market growth. Electronic systems in industrial units require precise voltage supply that is stabilized over fluctuations, thereby enhancing the requirement for DC power supplies. They are also used to test automobile batteries, fuel cells, charging stations, on-board chargers and digital interfaces.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of electronic devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Various devices, such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, depend on DC power supplies for maintaining a constant supply of voltage, which, therefore, is facilitating their demand. Other factors, including the development of programmable DC power supplies, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dc power supplies market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, output power and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

AC-DC

DC-DC

Breakup by Output Power:

Low Output (Less Than 10 kW)

Medium Output (10-100 kW)

High Output (Above 100 kW)

Breakup by Application:

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acopian Technical Company, Ametek Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Chroma ATE Inc., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Magna-Power Electronics Inc., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, TDK Corporation and Tektronix Inc. (Fortive Corporation).



