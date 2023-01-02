The Global Date Palm Market is expected to grow by $8646.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Date Palm Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the date palm market and it is poised to grow by $8646. 14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 42% during the forecast period.

Our report on the date palm market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits associated with date palms, increasing use of date palms and ethnic snacks, and a rise in demand for date palm kernel oil.



The date palm market is segmented as below:

By Date Palm Market

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Medjool date palm

• Deglet nour date palm

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic dates as one of the prime reasons driving the date palm market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in demand for fair trade certificates and increasing consumption in various parts of the world will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the date palm market covers the following areas:

• Date palm market sizing

• Date palm market forecast

• Date palm market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading date palm market vendors that include Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Al Foah Co., Al Mohamadia Dates Co., Al Raiqa Date Fruit Trading Co. LLC, Ario Fruit Co., Atul Rajasthan Date Palms Ltd., Barari Group, Bard Valley Natural Delights, Bayara, Best Food Co. LLC, Egyptian Export Center, Emirates Dates, GDI Manufacturing SB, GNS Pakistan Dates Co., Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative, HAIFA DATTE, Lion Dates, Liwa Date for Food Industries LLC, and Royal Palm Group. Also, the date palm market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

