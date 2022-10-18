Global Data Warehouse Management Software Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Warehouse Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818112/?utm_source=GNW
Global Data Warehouse Management Software Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Warehouse Management Software estimated at US$37.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales Management segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Data Warehouse Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Warehouse Management Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Warehouse Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Astera Software
BackOffice Associates
Dell Technologies, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
IBM Corporation
Informatica Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Software AG
Teradata Corporation
Vertica


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Data Warehouse Management Software - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
