Global Data Science Platform Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, End-user & Region

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Science Platform Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Science Platform Market size is expected to reach $165.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 27% CAGR during the forecast period. The data science platform can be considered as a technology of software that is being extensively utilized by industries today. This software includes several innovations for numerous advanced analytics and machine learning. It enables data scientists to design strategies, uncover insights from data, and impart those experiences all through a venture inside a single situation. The projects performed in data science include numerous instruments designed at each step of the data modeling process.



The adoption of data science platforms is expanding quickly today. The software gives high adaptability to open source instruments and scalability of computer resources. It can also be handily aligned with different data architecture. Besides, the platforms empower version control, which empowers the data science team to collaborate on ventures without losing the work that has recently been done. Such advantages are significantly adding to the development of the market.



The COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) pandemic has affected each industry. The pandemic has also influenced the data science industry. The models prior utilized for estimating or segmentation is failing because of rapid changes in online traffic or shopping trends. The borders have been locked down, and the supply chain has been disrupted. Hence, organizations are presently focusing on laying short, medium, and long-term data-driven plans to make educated choices.



The organizations are amending the assumption made during data analysis. New cycles are being made. Data substitution, changes in traffic, focus on healthcare-related supply chains are some trends being seen in the market in the current situation. The most affected segment during the pandemic is healthcare. Experts in the healthcare sector are focusing on utilizing data from nations that were recently affected by the pandemic to make more exact choices.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform (Without Services) and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Marketing & Sales, Logistics, Customer Support, Finance & Accounting and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Data Science Platform Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and The MathWorks, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., SAP SE, Altair Engineering, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., The MathWorks, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., and RapidMiner, Inc.



Companies Profiled

Story continues

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

SAP SE

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

The MathWorks, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

RapidMiner, Inc.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Data Science Platform Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Data Science Platform Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Data Science Platform Market, by Enterprise Size

1.4.4 Global Data Science Platform Market, by Application

1.4.5 Global Data Science Platform Market, by End User

1.4.6 Global Data Science Platform Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Apr - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Data Science Platform Market by Enterprise Size

4.1 Global Data Science Platform Large Enterprise Market by Region

4.2 Global Data Science Platform Small & Medium Enterprise Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Data Science Platform Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global BFSI Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.2 Global Energy & Utilities Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.6 Global IT & Telecommunication Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Data Science Platform Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Data Science Platform Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Data Science Platform Market by Component

6.1 Global Data Science Platform (Without Services) Market by Region

6.2 Global Data Science Platform Services Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Data Science Platform Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Global On-premises Data Science Platform Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud Data Science Platform Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Data Science Platform Market by Application

8.1 Global Marketing & Sales Data Science Platform Market by Region

8.2 Global Logistics Data Science Platform Market by Region

8.3 Global Customer Support Data Science Platform Market by Region

8.4 Global Finance & Accounting Data Science Platform Market by Region

8.5 Global Others Data Science Platform Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Data Science Platform Market by Region

9.1 North America Data Science Platform Market

9.2 Europe Data Science Platform Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Data Science Platform Market

9.4 LAMEA Data Science Platform Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Microsoft Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.2.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.2.2 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Google, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expense

10.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.3.6 SWOT Analysis

10.4 SAP SE

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Altair Engineering, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Research and Development Expense

10.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.5.6 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Alteryx, Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Regional Analysis

10.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.7 Cloudera, Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Segmental Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expense

10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.8 The MathWorks, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.9 SAS Institute, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.10. RapidMiner, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knmcoq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



