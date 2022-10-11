Global Data Centre Market Trends Report 2022: Analysis of the Top 10 Trends Affecting the Industry and Forecasts to 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Centre Trends - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the top ten trends in third-party Data Centre markets worldwide including - space, power, facility design & technology worldwide.

Many of the key Data Centre Trends identified are universal and re-occur across all geographical regions. The worldwide Data Centre market is forecast to grow by 73% over the next four years.

The report is structured in three parts with Part I analysing the Top Ten key Global Data Centre Trends impacting the Data Centre segment worldwide from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026.

For each of the ten trends, the analyst provides insight. For example, Trend I shows that Data Centre Providers are now spreading their Hyperscale Data Centre facilities around the world - away from the traditional Data Centre Metro clusters - or the so-called Tier I markets typically with 200 MW or more of Data Centre Power available, a list of these selected Hyperscale Data Centres under development is provided for each region.

The analyst examines in Part II of the report the Data Centre Landscape by Data Centre raised floor space and DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) and provides some of the key new Data Centre developments that are due to take place in each of the surveyed regions, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas.

In Part III, the analyst provides a series of forecasts for the Global Data Centre market from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026.

The analyst has identified the top trends as:

Trend 1: The build out of new Hyperscale Data Centres worldwide - into new markets

Data Centre Providers are now spreading their Hyperscale Data Centre facilities around the world - away from the traditional Data Centre Metro clusters - or the so-called Tier I markets typically with 200 MW or more of Data Centre Power available.



Trend 2: The importance of Cloud services in driving Data Centre demand worldwide

The analyst has identified Hyperscale Data Centres that are under construction worldwide coming to a total of 921,458 m2 Data centre space and just under 2,000 MW of power.

Trend 3: The raising of new finance for Private Equity investment in Data Centres

Heavy capital investment is required: New Hyperscale Data Centre facilities require an investment of USD $200 million or more per facility - for campus Data Centre sites some of the investments can be considerably higher at around USD $1 billion.



Trend 4: The acceleration of A&M (Acquisition & Mergers) in the Data Centre segment

There has been a significant increase in A&M activity in the Data Centre segment, with the most recent ones up to the end of July 2022 - of those that have disclosed - providing a figure of just under USD $50 billion.



Trend 5: There is uncertainty about future Data Centre pricing and revenue trends

The increase in power per new Data Centre facility is also ensuring that power availability is becoming a key pre-requisite in selecting a potential Data Centre location. In some highly populated cities, there is both a shortage of available space and power for new Data Centre facilities with Data Centre Providers now being restricted to building in. For example, in Norway, Data Centres with over 0.5 MW of power will have to consider connecting to a municipal heat recovery network to distribute heat from the facility.



Trend 6: The energy usage of Data Centres and a potential energy shortage

The analyst believes that the impact of new proposed Data Centres on the local power grid will become a key factor in planning approvals to be granted for new Data Centre facilities. If there is a potential power constraint than the Data Centre Provider will need to mitigate the amount power being used or supply additional power itself.

Trend 7: The introduction of Data Centres in new developing markets

The analyst shows the amount of third-party Data Centre raised floor space with the total population for selected country markets, with the top five as shown in the table below:

Trend 8: The growth of Data Centre Metro markets & Data Centre City Clusters worldwide

The analyst for example has identified seventeen Metro Data Centre clusters in the Asia Pacific region with 50 MW of power or above.



Trend 9: The future changes in Data Centre Technology will allow more sustainable Data Centre facilities

As one of the new trends identified by the analyst is the development of green financing initiatives, which is being used by a number of Data Centre Providers as a means of modernising their Data Centres.

Trend 10: Projecting the global Data Centre market in 2030 - the key forecast changes

By 2030, the analyst forecasts that the global Data Centre market will see a number of changes and believes content hubs with connectivity to subsea cable systems are becoming a feature of new Data Centre markets. The analyst forecasts that Data Centre raised floor space will grow by 73 percent worldwide over the four-year period to the end of 2026, by region the forecast growth rates are:

The forecasts include the following four key metrics:

A Global Data Centre forecast - which is Data Centre raised floor space by region from the end of 2022 to the. end of 2026 in m2

A Global Data Centre forecast - which is DCCP by region from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in MW

A Global Data Centre forecast - which is based on monthly average Data Centre rack space pricing by region from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in USD

A Global Data Centre forecast - which is based on Data Centre revenues by region from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in millions of USD per annum

