Global Data Center Power Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027 - Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Global Market for Data Center Power
Global Data Center Power Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027
The global market for Data Center Power estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Data Center Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Data Center Power Market
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)
IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Accelerates Market Growth
'Green Data Center' Seeks Broad-based Modifications in Data Center Power Technologies
Established Role and Image of UPS as Reliable Power Source Underpins Market Momentum
PDU Segment Continues to Make Gains
Busways Seek Novel Opportunities
