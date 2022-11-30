Global Data Center Power Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027 - Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Company Logo

Global Market for Data Center Power

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Power Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027



The global market for Data Center Power estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Data Center Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Power: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center Power Market

Data Center Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Data Center Power Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Accelerates Market Growth

'Green Data Center' Seeks Broad-based Modifications in Data Center Power Technologies

Established Role and Image of UPS as Reliable Power Source Underpins Market Momentum

PDU Segment Continues to Make Gains

Busways Seek Novel Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y7rov

