The Global Data Center Market Size to Reach $288.30 Billion by 2027– Arizton

·10 min read
The global data center market size was valued at USD 215.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 288.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report on “Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.95% during the period 2021−2027. Enormous growth is expected across the US, China, Japan, Australia, the UK, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Southeast Asian countries, namely, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan.

THE GLOBAL DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)

$288.30 BILLION (2027)

MARKET SIZE (AREA)

53.51 MILLION SQUARE FEET (2027)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)

9,719 MW (2027)

CAGR (INVESTMENT)

4.95%

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2027

SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE)

Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Facility Type

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC

COUNTRIES COVERED (NORTH AMERICA)

US and Canada

COUNTRIES COVERED (LATIN AMERICA)

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Rest of Latin America

COUNTRIES COVERED (WESTERN EUROPE)

UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Other Western European Countries

COUNTRIES COVERED (NORDIC)

Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden

COUNTRIES COVERED (CEE)

Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Other Central and Eastern Countries

COUNTRIES COVERED (MIDDLE EAST)

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain

COUNTRIES COVERED (AFRICA)

South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast

COUNTRIES COVERED (APAC)

China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Southeast Asian Countries, Thailand, Indonesia

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-data-center-market-report-2025

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  1. In 2021, the data center market witnessed the development/expansion of over 515 data center projects, with APAC leading with 161 projects, followed by Europe, and North America. Growing digitalization owing to COVID-19, adoption of cloud and advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and the deployment of 5G are some major factors driving the data center market.

  2. Some of the major colocation operators in the market include CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Holdings, NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. Colocation operators contributed to over 55% of the overall market investment in 2021.

  3. The market witnessed an increasing number of self-built hyperscale data centers, with data centers built by companies such as Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft, contributing to around 35% of the overall area addition in 2021.

  4. Data center IT infrastructure has also witnessed a change, with increased adoption of ARM based servers. For instance, Japan’s Fugaku is an ARM-based supercomputer using Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX system-on-chip processor. NVMe and SSD storage, and increased adoption of 200/400 GbE switches are other trends witnessed.

  5. There has been an absolute increase of 43% in the power capacity demand by data center operators between 2018 and 2021, with procurement of renewable energy now becoming a key consideration. For instance, AWS aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and has invested in over 270 renewable energy projects worldwide.

  6. Multiple M&A transactions and joint venture partnerships were witnessed by data center operators in 2021. For instance, Equinix and GIC have partnered to build xScale data centers across multiple geographies, including Singapore, South Korea, and countries in Europe. Vantage Data Centers acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center arm of PCCW to expand its operations in APAC.

  7. Several new data center investors are entering the market, with facilities under construction, or planned in the next few years. Some of these new entrants include AdaniConnex, Cirrus Data Services, ESR Cayman, IXAfrica, Stratus DC Management, and NOVVA, among others.

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 24 other IT infrastructure, 9 support infrastructure, 29 other support infrastructure, 8 construction contractors, 30 other construction contractors, 11 data center investors, 47 other data center investors, and 12 new data center investors

DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

  1. Facebook are the leading investors contributing to the hyperscale development in the US. These operators invested in around 19 facilities collectively in 2021.

  2. In 2021, the APAC hyperscale market witnessed investments from Microsoft, Alibaba, Facebook, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In Southeast Asia, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon Web services invested in data centers across Singapore and Indonesia in 2021. Colocation operators are also investing in the region.

  3. In terms of power capacity, the Western US region witnessed the maximum addition of 430 MW in 2021, followed by the Mid-Western region adding over 415 MW. South-Eastern US observed the lowest power addition in the US and added around 260 MW in 2021.

  4. In 2021, Germany witnessed investments in around 25 projects, followed by France with around 21 projects. The UK observed an investment in 13 colocation data centers, with Ireland observing investments in around 11 data center projects.

  5. In March 2021, Google partnered with Fervo Energy to develop a small 5 MW geothermal power project to power its Nevada data centers.

  6. In October 2021, Telenor announced a Global System Integrator Agreement with NEC Corporation and Cisco for the deployment of the 5G xHaul transport network in Norway and Denmark.

  7. In 2021, the Central & Eastern region also witnessed significant investments from Rostelecom, 3data, IXcellerate, Equinix, Digital Realty among others. Russia was the major country in the region that witnessed the highest investment followed by Poland and Austria.

Data Center Market Segmentation

By Infrastructure

  • IT

  • Electrical

  • Mechanical

  • General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage

  • Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

    • CRAC & CRAH Units

    • Chiller Units

    • Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

    • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

    • Other Cooling Units

  • Racks

  • Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique

  • Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

  • Core and Shell Development

  • Installation and Commissioning Services

  • Engineering and Building Designs

  • Physical Security

  • DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

By Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Other Countries

  • Western Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Netherlands

    • Ireland

    • Switzerland

    • Spain

    • Belgium

    • Luxembourg

    • Portugal

    • Other Countries

  • Nordic

    • Denmark

    • Iceland

    • Finland

    • Norway

    • Sweden

  • Central & Eastern Europe

    • Russia

    • Czech Republic

    • Poland

    • Austria

    • Other Central and Eastern Countries

  • Middle East

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Israel

    • Turkey

    • Oman

    • Qatar

    • Kuwait

    • Jordan

    • Bahrain

    • Other Middle Eastern Countries

  • Africa

    • South Africa

    • Kenya

    • Nigeria

    • Morocco

    • Egypt

    • Ethiopia

    • Algeria

    • Ghana

    • Ivory Coast

    • Other African Countries

  • APAC

    • China

    • Hong Kong

    • Australia

    • New Zealand

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Rest of APAC

    • Southeast Asia

      • Singapore

      • Malaysia

      • Thailand

      • Indonesia

      • Vietnam

      • Philippines

      • Other Southeast Asia Countries

DATA CENTER MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

In 2021, the global data center server infrastructure market witnessed growth in investments from data center operators. The revenue from vendors offering server infrastructure in the market grew in 2021 compared to 2020. Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. Some other prominent vendors in the market have also presence in the server infrastructure market include Lenovo, Inventec, Oracle, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wiwynn. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Huawei Technologies witnessed revenue growth in 2021. However, vendors in the market have started witnessing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and chip shortage due to which time to market has increased.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Eaton

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Bouygues Construction

  • DPR Construction

  • Holder Construction

  • Jacobs Engineering

  • Turner Construction

  • Mercury

  • M+W Group (Exyte)

Key Data Center Investors

  • Apple

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • CyrusOne

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Facebook

  • GDS Holdings

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

  • Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Juniper Networks

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Inventec

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

  • Micron Technology

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • Nimbus Data

  • Pivot3

  • Seagate Technology

  • Synology

  • Toshiba

  • VIOLIN

  • Western Digital

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Provider

  • Airedale Air Conditioning

  • Alfa Laval

  • Asetek

  • Assa Abloy

  • Carrier

  • Condair

  • Daikin Applied

  • Data Aire

  • Delta Electronics

  • EAE

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • KOHLER

  • KyotoCooling

  • Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

  • Panduit

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Siemens

  • Munters

  • Nlyte Software (Carrier)

  • Trane

  • Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

  • ZincFive

  • 3M

Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

  • Arup Group

  • Aurecon Group

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • Cap Ingelec

  • Corgan

  • Dar Group

  • Deerns

  • DSCO Group

  • Edarat Group

  • Faithful+Gould

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Fortis Construction

  • Gensler

  • Gilbane Building CO.

  • HDR

  • ISG

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • Laing O’Rourke

  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

  • Linesight

  • Mace

  • Morrison Hershfield

  • NTT Facilities

  • Mortenson

  • RED

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)

  • Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

  • Syska Hennessy Group

  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

  • 21VIANET

  • Africa Data Centres

  • AIMS Data Centre

  • Airtel (Nxtra)

  • AirTrunk Operating

  • Aligned

  • atNorth

  • Beyond.pl

  • Big Data Exchange

  • Canberra Data Centres

  • Chayora

  • Chindata

  • CloudHQ

  • ClusterPower

  • Cologix

  • Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

  • Compass Data Centers

  • COPT Data Center Solutions

  • CoreSite Realty

  • DataBank

  • DATA4

  • DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

  • EdgeConneX

  • Etisalat Group

  • Flexential

  • Global Switch

  • Green Mountain

  • Gulf Data Hub

  • HostDime

  • InterNexa

  • Iron Mountain

  • IXcellerate

  • Keppel Data Centres

  • Moro Hub

  • NEXTDC

  • ODATA

  • Ooredoo

  • Orange Business Services

  • QTS Realty Trust

  • Rosetelecom Data Centers

  • Scala Data Centers

  • Shanghai Athub

  • Sify Technologies

  • SUNeVison (iAdvantage)

  • Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

  • Turkcell

  • Yondr

  • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

  • AdaniConneX

  • Cirrus Data Services

  • Global Technical Realty

  • Novva

  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

  • Quantum Loophole

  • Stratus DC Management

  • ESR Cayman

  • Data Center First

  • Hickory

  • Infinity

  • IXAfrica

