The Global Data Center Market Size to Reach $288.30 Billion by 2027– Arizton
The global data center market size was valued at USD 215.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 288.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.
Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report on “Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.95% during the period 2021−2027. Enormous growth is expected across the US, China, Japan, Australia, the UK, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Southeast Asian countries, namely, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan.
THE GLOBAL DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
$288.30 BILLION (2027)
MARKET SIZE (AREA)
53.51 MILLION SQUARE FEET (2027)
MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
9,719 MW (2027)
CAGR (INVESTMENT)
4.95%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2027
SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE)
Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Facility Type
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC
COUNTRIES COVERED (NORTH AMERICA)
US and Canada
COUNTRIES COVERED (LATIN AMERICA)
Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Rest of Latin America
COUNTRIES COVERED (WESTERN EUROPE)
UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Other Western European Countries
COUNTRIES COVERED (NORDIC)
Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden
COUNTRIES COVERED (CEE)
Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Other Central and Eastern Countries
COUNTRIES COVERED (MIDDLE EAST)
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain
COUNTRIES COVERED (AFRICA)
South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast
COUNTRIES COVERED (APAC)
China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Southeast Asian Countries, Thailand, Indonesia
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
In 2021, the data center market witnessed the development/expansion of over 515 data center projects, with APAC leading with 161 projects, followed by Europe, and North America. Growing digitalization owing to COVID-19, adoption of cloud and advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and the deployment of 5G are some major factors driving the data center market.
Some of the major colocation operators in the market include CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Holdings, NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. Colocation operators contributed to over 55% of the overall market investment in 2021.
The market witnessed an increasing number of self-built hyperscale data centers, with data centers built by companies such as Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft, contributing to around 35% of the overall area addition in 2021.
Data center IT infrastructure has also witnessed a change, with increased adoption of ARM based servers. For instance, Japan’s Fugaku is an ARM-based supercomputer using Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX system-on-chip processor. NVMe and SSD storage, and increased adoption of 200/400 GbE switches are other trends witnessed.
There has been an absolute increase of 43% in the power capacity demand by data center operators between 2018 and 2021, with procurement of renewable energy now becoming a key consideration. For instance, AWS aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and has invested in over 270 renewable energy projects worldwide.
Multiple M&A transactions and joint venture partnerships were witnessed by data center operators in 2021. For instance, Equinix and GIC have partnered to build xScale data centers across multiple geographies, including Singapore, South Korea, and countries in Europe. Vantage Data Centers acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center arm of PCCW to expand its operations in APAC.
Several new data center investors are entering the market, with facilities under construction, or planned in the next few years. Some of these new entrants include AdaniConnex, Cirrus Data Services, ESR Cayman, IXAfrica, Stratus DC Management, and NOVVA, among others.
KEY OFFERINGS:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 24 other IT infrastructure, 9 support infrastructure, 29 other support infrastructure, 8 construction contractors, 30 other construction contractors, 11 data center investors, 47 other data center investors, and 12 new data center investors
DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS
Facebook are the leading investors contributing to the hyperscale development in the US. These operators invested in around 19 facilities collectively in 2021.
In 2021, the APAC hyperscale market witnessed investments from Microsoft, Alibaba, Facebook, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In Southeast Asia, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon Web services invested in data centers across Singapore and Indonesia in 2021. Colocation operators are also investing in the region.
In terms of power capacity, the Western US region witnessed the maximum addition of 430 MW in 2021, followed by the Mid-Western region adding over 415 MW. South-Eastern US observed the lowest power addition in the US and added around 260 MW in 2021.
In 2021, Germany witnessed investments in around 25 projects, followed by France with around 21 projects. The UK observed an investment in 13 colocation data centers, with Ireland observing investments in around 11 data center projects.
In March 2021, Google partnered with Fervo Energy to develop a small 5 MW geothermal power project to power its Nevada data centers.
In October 2021, Telenor announced a Global System Integrator Agreement with NEC Corporation and Cisco for the deployment of the 5G xHaul transport network in Norway and Denmark.
In 2021, the Central & Eastern region also witnessed significant investments from Rostelecom, 3data, IXcellerate, Equinix, Digital Realty among others. Russia was the major country in the region that witnessed the highest investment followed by Poland and Austria.
Data Center Market – Segmentation
By Infrastructure
IT
Electrical
Mechanical
General Construction
By IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage
Network
By Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructures
By Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Racks
Others Mechanical Infrastructure
By Cooling Technique
Air-based Cooling Technique
Liquid-based Cooling Technique
By General Construction
Core and Shell Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Engineering and Building Designs
Physical Security
DCIM/BMS
By Tier Standards
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Other Countries
Western Europe
UK
Germany
France
Netherlands
Ireland
Switzerland
Spain
Belgium
Luxembourg
Portugal
Other Countries
Nordic
Denmark
Iceland
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Central & Eastern Europe
Russia
Czech Republic
Poland
Austria
Other Central and Eastern Countries
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Turkey
Oman
Qatar
Kuwait
Jordan
Bahrain
Other Middle Eastern Countries
Africa
South Africa
Kenya
Nigeria
Morocco
Egypt
Ethiopia
Algeria
Ghana
Ivory Coast
Other African Countries
APAC
China
Hong Kong
Australia
New Zealand
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of APAC
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
Philippines
Other Southeast Asia Countries
DATA CENTER MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
In 2021, the global data center server infrastructure market witnessed growth in investments from data center operators. The revenue from vendors offering server infrastructure in the market grew in 2021 compared to 2020. Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. Some other prominent vendors in the market have also presence in the server infrastructure market include Lenovo, Inventec, Oracle, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wiwynn. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Huawei Technologies witnessed revenue growth in 2021. However, vendors in the market have started witnessing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and chip shortage due to which time to market has increased.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Eaton
Legrand
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Caterpillar
Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
AECOM
Bouygues Construction
DPR Construction
Holder Construction
Jacobs Engineering
Turner Construction
Mercury
M+W Group (Exyte)
Key Data Center Investors
Apple
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Equinix
GDS Holdings
Microsoft
NTT Global Data Centers
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Juniper Networks
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Inventec
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage
Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
Micron Technology
MiTAC Holdings
Nimbus Data
Pivot3
Seagate Technology
Synology
Toshiba
VIOLIN
Western Digital
Super Micro Computer
Wistron (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Provider
Airedale Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Asetek
Assa Abloy
Carrier
Condair
Daikin Applied
Data Aire
Delta Electronics
EAE
Generac Power Systems
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
KOHLER
KyotoCooling
Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
Panduit
Piller Power Systems
Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
Mitsubishi Electric
Siemens
Munters
Nlyte Software (Carrier)
Trane
Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
ZincFive
3M
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
Arup Group
Aurecon Group
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
Cap Ingelec
Corgan
Dar Group
Deerns
DSCO Group
Edarat Group
Faithful+Gould
Fluor Corporation
Fortis Construction
Gensler
Gilbane Building CO.
HDR
ISG
Kirby Group Engineering
Laing O’Rourke
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Linesight
Mace
Morrison Hershfield
NTT Facilities
Mortenson
RED
Royal HaskoningDHV
Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)
Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
Syska Hennessy Group
Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
21VIANET
Africa Data Centres
AIMS Data Centre
Airtel (Nxtra)
AirTrunk Operating
Aligned
atNorth
Beyond.pl
Big Data Exchange
Canberra Data Centres
Chayora
Chindata
CloudHQ
ClusterPower
Cologix
Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
Compass Data Centers
COPT Data Center Solutions
CoreSite Realty
DataBank
DATA4
DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
EdgeConneX
Etisalat Group
Flexential
Global Switch
Green Mountain
Gulf Data Hub
HostDime
InterNexa
Iron Mountain
IXcellerate
Keppel Data Centres
Moro Hub
NEXTDC
ODATA
Ooredoo
Orange Business Services
QTS Realty Trust
Rosetelecom Data Centers
Scala Data Centers
Shanghai Athub
Sify Technologies
SUNeVison (iAdvantage)
Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
Turkcell
Yondr
Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Data Center Investors
AdaniConneX
Cirrus Data Services
Global Technical Realty
Novva
Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
Quantum Loophole
Stratus DC Management
ESR Cayman
Data Center First
Hickory
Infinity
IXAfrica
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
