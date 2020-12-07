The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is expected to grow by $ 1.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period
Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the data center liquid cooling market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343678/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on the data center liquid cooling market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the number of data centers and increased use of modular and containerized data centers. In addition, growth in the number of data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The data center liquid cooling market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.
The data center liquid cooling market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Chilled-water based cooling
• Liquid immersion cooling
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the superior benefits of liquid-based cooling for data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center liquid cooling market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our data center liquid cooling market report covers the following areas:
• Data center liquid cooling market sizing
• Data center liquid cooling market forecast
• Data center liquid cooling market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343678/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001