Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2022: Advent of Modular Data Centers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Share, Size, Trends By Component, By Data Center Type, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market size is expected to reach USD 11.33 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solution, Services); By Data Center Type; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market is expected to experience substantial growth owing to increased growth in power density and data centers. Modular data centers provide multiple functions such as IT center, power, and cooling of data centers together in a single IT space. With significant challenges of space requirements, modular data centers provide an opportunity for growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience growth during the forecast period. The rise in demand for cloud storage and storage space is the key factor that drives the region's liquid cooling industry growth. Furthermore, big data across various industries is also an effective driver for this industry.

However, the requirement for specialized infrastructure and higher investment costs hinders the growth of the industry. Manufacturing and installation of data center components such as pumps, cooling towers, air conditioners, air handling units, and chillers are high. These components are required to be installed in the infrastructure carefully to provide the necessary air distribution to each rack and row.

Moreover, data centers must be constructed with the right measurements for floors and ceilings of buildings to facilitate proper air circulation. Special ducts and pipes are deployed to maintain the temperature and exhaust waste air within permissible limits. These special arrangements in building and components fitted for a reasonable cost much higher than traditional chilling hampers the industry growth.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Highlights

  • The services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for professional and managed services

  • The enterprise segment is expected to dominate the industry on account of greater demand for several types of analytics and cloud computing solutions

  • IT & Telecom end-use industry is expected to dominate the industry due to greater demand from emerging nations

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for cloud storage and data storage solutions

  • The global industry is highly competitive owing to the existence of significant players with a worldwide presence, including DCX, DUG Technology, Fujitsu, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Limited

The publisher has segmented the data center liquid cooling market report based on component, data center type, end-use, and region:

Data Center Liquid Cooling, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Solution

  • Services

Data Center Liquid Cooling, Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Wholesale

  • Enterprise

  • Hyperscale

  • Colocation

  • Others

Data Center Liquid Cooling, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • IT & Telecom

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others

Data Center Liquid Cooling, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Insights

5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Component

6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Data Center Type

7. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by End-Use

8. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • Asetek

  • Asperitas

  • Chilldyne

  • CoolIT Systems

  • DCX

  • DUG Technology

  • Fujitsu

  • Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

  • Iceotope Technologies Limited

  • LiquidCool Solutions Inc.

  • Midas Green Technologies

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwrxcd

Attachment

