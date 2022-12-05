Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022-2027: Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers - The Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Data Center Cooling

Global Market for Data Center Cooling
Global Market for Data Center Cooling

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Air Conditioners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.4% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precision Air Conditioners segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

The Data Center Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.

Air Handling Units Segment to Record 16.1% CAGR

In the global Air Handling Units segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

  • Cooling Accounts for Lion's Share of Data Center Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others for the Year 2019

  • Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %) by Structure Type for the Year 2019

  • Robust Growth on the Cards for Data Center Cooling Market

  • Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market

  • Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment

  • A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

  • Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

  • Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

  • Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

  • Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

  • IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

  • Data Center Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • Asetek A/S

  • Black Box Corporation

  • Coolcentric

  • Degree Controls, Inc.

  • Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric SA

  • Stulz

  • Vertiv Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth in the Data Center Cooling Market

  • CRAC and CRAH: Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

  • AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling Landscape

  • Robotic Cooling Systems Find Favor

  • Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

  • Technology Improvements Widen Scope & Span of Cooling Technologies in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently Launched Data Center Cooling Designs

  • ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2T Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling System

  • Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP & Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

  • Forced Physics Introduces New Data Center Cooling System

  • Facebook Rolls Out New Datacenter Cooling System

  • Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

  • Rahi Systems Unleashes FlexIT Pod with Integrated In-Row Cooling System

  • EIC Solutions Unveils ProtectorT Series IT Rack Enclosure

  • Schneider Electric Rolls Out Second Generation InRow RC for Data Center Cooling

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

EUROPE

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

FRANCE

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m66v22

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the