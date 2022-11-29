The Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market is expected to grow by $5507.21 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

21 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center backup and recovery software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an exponential increase in data volume, an increasing number of data protection and localization regulations, and an increasing focus on ensuring business continuity.



The data center backup and recovery software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Data center operators

• Communication services providers

• Internet content providers

• Government

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next few years. Also, unified data center backup and disaster recovery solutions and partnerships with HCI solution providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center backup and recovery software market covers the following areas:

• Data center backup and recovery software market sizing

• Data center backup and recovery software market forecast

• Data center backup and recovery software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center backup and recovery software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Arcserve (USA), LLC, Bacula Systems SA, Barracuda Networks Inc., Code42 Software Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NAKIVO Inc., Quest Software Inc., Rubrik Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Veeam Software Group GmbH, Veritas Technologies LLC, and Zivaro Inc. Also, the data center backup and recovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

