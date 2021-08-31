Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Deployment Type, By Type, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), By Solution (Risk Management (Credit Risk Assessment, Fraud Detection and Management, Stress Testing, others), Customer Analytics, Portfolio Management Analytics, Trading Analytics), By End User (Sell Side Firms, Buy Side Firms), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global data analytics in banking market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.Data analytics is the study of data to further interpret and process it to convert it into meaningful insights for making smart decisions.



The role of data analytics can be crucial for the bank as it helps in gaining insights to make smart decisions at the right time.Data analytics can optimize the workflow as well as the functional areas including NPA, risk, compliance, fraud monitoring and can efficiently calculate the value at risk to ensure higher performance at work.



The use of data analytics technology in banking institutions can help to make an informed decision to drive the organizations forward and increase the returns obtained to achieve the business goals.The advanced analytics technology aids the banks to witness improvements in all their daily activities.



Data analytics in banking can provide the banks with important profile details about the customer along with transactional and trading analytics information. It can also improve the retention and acquisition of clients as well as cross and upselling. The use of data analytics technology can widely improve the efficiency and performance of banking institutions and can enhance the consumer experience by providing them with the necessary assistance.

Global data analytics in banking market is segmented into deployment type, type, solution, application, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The growing adoption of digitization in banking intuitions and the increase in the number of banks in developing countries are boosting market growth. Technological advancements of the banking infrastructure and higher internet penetration are contributing significantly to the market growth.

The major players operating in the global data analytics in banking market are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., SiSense, Inc., Mu Sigma, Inc., Dell, Inc., Alteryx Inc., Teradata Corporation, Wipro Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global data analytics in banking market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global data analytics in banking market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global data analytics in banking market based on deployment type, type, solution, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global data analytics in banking.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global data analytics in banking market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global data analytics in banking market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global data analytics in banking market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global data analytics in banking market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global data analytics in banking market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Data Analytics in Banking service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to data analytics in banking market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global data analytics in banking market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Deployment Type:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Type:

o Descriptive Analytics

o Diagnostic Analytics

o Predictive Analytics

o Prescriptive Analytics

• Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Solution:

o Risk Management

Credit Risk Assessment

Fraud Detection and Management

Stress Testing

Others

o Customer Analytics

o Portfolio Management Analytics

o Trading Analytics

• Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Application:

o Sell Side Firms

Commercial & Corporate Banks

Investment Banks

Stock Broking Firms

Others

o Buy Side Firms

Asset Managers

Hedge Funds

Wealth Managers

Family Offices

Others

• Global Data Analytics in Banking Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global data analytics in banking market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

