Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis Report 2022: A $42.26 Billion Market by 2027 - Introduction of Supplementary Healthy Ingredients Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Global Dairy Alternatives Market
Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dairy Alternative Market is estimated to reach US$ 42.26 Billion by 2027, from US$ 22.01 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.49%during 2021-20278

Products and beverages that can be used as dairy substitutes are dairy alternatives. These are made from plants and are thought to be a healthier alternative to dairy. Furthermore, several essential vitamins and minerals make these alternatives healthy. They're also low in fat and cholesterol, and lactose isn't present in them.

Similarly, most people worldwide are transitioning from dairy to dairy-free goods as they become more aware that dairy-free diets can help with various issues such as digestive pain, failure to lose weight, acne, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Dairy substitutes have been more prevalent in both developed and developing markets worldwide. This is due to an increase in the number of allergic persons to dairy. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and disposable income have boosted the expansion of the dairy substitutes industry.

Moreover, the introduction of supplementary healthy ingredients by various market participants is one of the main reasons driving the market's growth. However, the primary limitations of this industry are fluctuating raw material prices and high costs. On the contrary, the dairy alternatives market is expected to develop due to increased vegan demand for dairy alternatives and the launch of new flavours and varieties of dairy alternatives.

COVID-19 boost to Global Dairy Alternative Industry

The COVID-19 crisis has had a considerable consequence on the market. Consumer buying behavior changed due to increased health awareness; customers preferred lactose-free foods because of the numerous health benefits connected with them.

In addition, because of the closure of retail stores due to covid regulations around the world, manufacturers of vegetarian products have seen substantial growth of these products through e-commerce websites rather than retail stores. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Danone SA, one of the key participants in this market, saw a 2.9 percent increase in sales.

Beverage Segment to Lead Owing to Favourable Demand Dynamics

According to our analysis, the beverage category dominates the global market due to favorable demand dynamics, growing interest among the industry's major players, and excellent development potential for vegan drinks.

Further, soy milk's widespread availability in the Asia Pacific market, notably in China, has been a clear leader in terms of beverage. Nonetheless, almond milk will outperform all other dairy alternatives in terms of growth. It is fast gaining appeal among consumers who avoid soy-based goods due to allergies or other health concerns.

However, food segments such as Ice Cream, Yogurt, Cheese, and Creamers are also showcasing their popularity among consumers across all age groups.

Remarkably, the food sector is rapidly evolving in its product offerings and claims, namely, non-dairy, vegan, plant-based, and natural, are experiencing considerable consumer attention. Moreover, vegan food appeal has gone far beyond the vegan consumers, along with the compelling plant-based label claims projecting offerings such as healthy indulgence among consumers.

By Distribution Channel Analysis Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Dominate

As the supermarkets and hypermarkets have proximity, accessibility, and affordability, they are likely to hold the most significant market share due to their unique product offerings.

There is an excellent store shelf for vegan and plant-based items and enticing discounts to tempt consumers and enhance adoption rates. Plant-based goods are becoming increasingly distinctive. They are undergoing a tremendous transformation from their traditional reputation as a meat or dairy substitute. These products have made the transition to convenience, and customers are finding them simple to store, prepare, and consume.

Online retail is anticipated to expand faster in the dairy alternatives market during the forecast period because of its greater convenience, improved shopping experience, and rising digital literacy rates.

By Region, Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

The dairy alternatives industry is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific. The growing number of lactose-intolerant people in this region is driving up the demand for dairy alternatives. In addition, the Asian-Pacific health and wellness trend has brought the issue of food intolerances and allergies to the forefront of modern consumers' thoughts, increasing the demand for dairy substitutes.

Soy-based alternatives are generally accepted in this region, leading to the establishment of companies like Vitasoy International Holding, which offers a diverse range of soy-based products.

Furthermore, plant-based protein consumers in Asia-Pacific have adopted a dairy-free diet to improve their health and well-being. Plant-based diets can help prevent obesity, stroke, and heart disease, reduce cholesterol and arthritis pain, lower blood sugar, increase energy and improve mental clarity.

Key Players

The global dairy alternatives market is moderately consolidated, with Danone, Hain Group Celestial, SunOpta, Blue Diamond Growers Inc, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Oatly, Noumi Limited, and Kikkoman all having substantial presences.

These significant firms are also aggressively pursuing acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their positions and make a dramatic change to safeguard their future growth in a fall in dairy product appeal.

Furthermore, the competitive intensity of this industry is projected to increase in the coming years if globally renowned firms discover and offer nutritionally adequate and environmentally sound alternatives that are both affordable and acceptable. At the same time, they are continuously attempting to keep up with market trends in dairy alternatives to develop new goods.

Key Players

  • Danone

  • Hain Group Celestial

  • SunOpta

  • Blue Diamond Growers Inc

  • Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

  • Oatly

  • Noumi Limited

  • Kikkoman

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenge

5. Dairy Alternatives Market

6. Market Share - Dairy Alternative Analysis
6.1 By Segment
6.1.1 By Food
6.1.2 By Beverage
6.2 By Distribution Channel
6.3 By Region

7. Segment - Dairy Alternative Market
7.1 Food
7.1.1 Ice Cream
7.1.2 Yogurt
7.1.3 Cheese
7.1.4 Creamers
7.1.5 Others
7.2 Beverage
7.2.1 Soy Milk
7.2.2 Almond Milk
7.2.3 Rice Milk
7.2.4 Coconut Milk
7.2.5 Others

8. Distribution Channel - Dairy Alternative Market
8.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Other Store based distribution channel
8.4 Non store based

9. Region - Dairy Alternative Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Rest of the World

10. Key Players Analysis
10.1 Business overview
10.2 Recent Development
10.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q68b7d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma