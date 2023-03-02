Global Cybersecurity Market Report 2023 to 2028: Government Driven 5G Replacement a new Cybersecurity Opportunity

Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Cases, and Solution Types (Hardware, Software, and Data) and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This cybersecurity market report examines security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies. The report also analyzes the impact regionally including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, products and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2023 to 2028 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.

Select Report Findings:

Government driven 5G replacement a new cybersecurity opportunity

Total global government data cybersecurity will reach $118.2B USD by 2028

Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing opportunity

Total global cybersecurity associated with edge networks will reach $141B USD by 2028

Security management and orchestration will become the largest cybersecurity revenue opportunity

Government-mandated cybersecurity requirements are emerging as a major catalyst for revenue growth

Enterprise and government spending for cybersecurity products, managed services, and professional services will be substantial over the course of the next few years.

Cumulative global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed one trillion US dollars over the next five years with multiple trillions of dollars in cybercrime damages realized through 2030. Accordingly, we see damage control and mitigation solutions as a critical portion of the cybersecurity market.

Story continues

At the macro level, spending is driven by the realization of increasingly more voluminous and sophisticated global threats to digital infrastructure.

At the business level, company reliance upon the Internet, open interfaces, and communication between customers and other companies necessitate robust cybersecurity solutions. In addition, new technologies and solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will require new approaches to cybersecurity and hence innovative solutions as evaluated in our report focused on Artificial Intelligence in IoT security and fraud prevention.

With high-profile events such as alleged espionage on the part of Huawei, cybersecurity is also getting extreme attention at the government level. By way of example, The Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 is being introduced in the Senate by the U.S. Among other areas, the Act is intended to address IoT device security relative to Secure Development, Identity management, Patching, and Configuration Management. Quoting opinions from market leaders (such as Cloudflare, Symantec, VMware, and others), the bill asserts a desperate need for cybersecurity market regulation.

The bill recognizes that there could minimally be some fundamental security improvements in areas such as default device passwords with supporting material citing, "Sometimes shipped with factory-set, hard-coded passwords and oftentimes unable to be updated or patched, IoT devices can represent a weak point in a network's security, leaving the rest of the network vulnerable to attack."

At the business level, falling victim to cybercrime can cripple an organization of any size or type. However, the issue is especially troubling for small-to-medium-size businesses (SMB). Lacking the deep pockets of large enterprises, the challenge for SMBs is mounting an adequate cyber defense with limited budgets and fewer expert resources than corporations.

At the network services provider level, the cybersecurity market is heating up as carriers realize that the advent of 5G and other network advances will increase network complexity, which will translate into increasingly more potential vulnerability areas.

Accordingly, communication service providers are both working unilaterally as well as banding together to address common cybersecurity concern areas. By way of example, AT&T recently became the first North American carrier to join the Global Telco Security Alliance, which launched last year with founding members Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank, and Telefonica.

We see evolving IoT systems and emerging 5G networks as new opportunities for the cybersecurity market. Leading companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cyberlance (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing IoT and 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. We see the use of AI as a key tool for dealing with increasingly interconnected networks, devices, and open access to data. This is because AI solutions focus on behavior rather than relying upon identifying malware signatures.

While some of the same types of security solutions will be required for 5G as other ICT infrastructure elements, such as network firewall protection, there will also be many new areas of concern.

Release 16 addresses many 5G security issues including networking slicing access, small data mode, session management, mission-critical architecture, and edge devices. The standard may also address security in support of voice continuity, 5G LAN, and a few notable other areas including enhanced URL LC and virtualization security and restrictions on local operators.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 Current State of Cybersecurity

2.2 Cybersecurity Incident Review

2.3 Cyber Threat Patterns

2.4 Rise of Cybercrime

2.5 Cybersecurity Landscape

2.6 BYOD to Invite More Threats

2.7 Increasing Threat of Ransomware

2.8 Cyberwarfare and Cyberterrorism

2.9 Darknet and Cybersecurity

2.10 Cybersecurity in IoT Domain

2.11 Industrial Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT

2.12 Big Data and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

2.13 Blockchain in Cybersecurity

2.14 Cybersecurity Regulatory Framework

3 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis

3.1 Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions

3.1.1 Prognostic Solutions

3.1.2 Receptive Solutions

3.1.3 Inspective Solutions

3.1.4 Supervision Solutions

3.1.5 Analytical solution

3.1.6 Protective solution

3.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure

3.2.1 External vs. Internal Threats

3.2.2 Threat Intelligence and Information Sharing

3.2.3 Geopolitical Threats

3.2.4 Operational Excellence

3.2.5 Cybersecurity as Competitive Advantage

3.3 Cybersecurity Investment Trends

3.3.1 Consumer Cybersecurity

3.3.2 Training and Professional Services

3.4 Cybersecurity Impact by Region

3.5 Cyber Threats by Industry

3.6 Data Breach Financial Impact

3.7 Cybersecurity Service Model

3.8 Cybersecurity Impact on Job Market

4 Cybersecurity Case Studies

4.1 Stolen Hospital Laptop Causes Heartburn

4.2 A Construction Company Gets Hammered by a Keylogger

4.3 Siemens Handles Cyber Threats Using AWS Machine Learning

4.4 IBM Helped Protect Wimbledon

4.5 ABB Process Control Systems can Connect with IBM Security Platform

5 Company and Solution Analysis

5.1 Key Strategic Analysis of Major Companies

5.2 SecureWorks Inc.

5.3 RSA Security LLC

5.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

5.5 FireEye inc

5.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.7 IBM Corporation

5.8 McAfee

5.9 Kaspersky Lab

5.10 Lockheed Martin

5.11 Rapid7, Inc.

5.12 Sophos Ltd.

5.13 Symantec Corporation (Accenture)

5.14 DXC Technology

5.15 Trend Micro, Inc.

5.16 Schneider Electric

5.17 Verizon Communications Inc.

5.18 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.19 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

5.20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

5.21 Fortinet Inc.

5.22 BAE Systems Inc.

5.23 Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

5.24 BlackMesh Inc. (Contegix)

5.25 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

5.26 Cassidian Cybersecurity

5.27 Centrify Corporation

5.28 LogRhythm Inc.

5.29 Pradeo Security Systems

5.30 Thales Group

5.31 Juniper Networks

5.32 Accenture PLC

5.33 PricewaterhouseCoopers

5.34 Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT)

5.35 Bomgar (BeyondTrust)

5.36 root9B (Deloitte)

5.37 Akamai

5.38 Amazon

5.39 AT&T

5.40 Axway Software

5.41 BlackBerry (Cylance)

5.42 BT

5.43 Carbon Black (VMware)

5.44 Clearwater Compliance

5.45 Cloudflare

5.46 CrowdStrike

5.47 CyberArk

5.48 Darktrace

5.49 Dell EMC

5.50 DFLabs (Sumo Logic)

5.51 DotOrigin

5.52 EY

5.53 F5 Networks

5.54 Forcepoint

5.55 ForeScout

5.56 HelpSystems

5.57 Herjavec Group

5.58 Imperva

5.59 KnowBe4

5.60 KPMG

5.61 Microsoft

5.62 Mimecast

5.63 Okta

5.64 OneLogin (One Identity)

5.65 Proofpoint

5.66 Radware

5.67 Raytheon

5.68 Sera-Brynn

5.69 Splunk

5.70 Tanium

5.71 Thycotic

5.72 Vasco Data Security

6 Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecasts

7 Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2022 - 2030

8 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2022 - 2030

9 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2022 - 2030

10 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2022 - 2030

11 Conclusions and Recommendations

12 Appendix One: Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation

13 Appendix Two: Additional Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v385il

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



