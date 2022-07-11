Global Cybersecurity Market Report 2022: Technology Decoding and The Road Ahead
Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Never Trust, Always Verify - Is Zero Trust the Next Big Thing in Cybersecurity?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the wake of accelerated digital transformation, traditional perimeter-based security models often fail to protect modern digital environments. Against the backdrop, enterprises explore zero trust as it takes a micro-level approach to authenticate and approve access at every point within a network. Enterprise adoption of zero trust is anticipated to be driven by a growing shift towards hybrid-work models and cloud-centric operations to facilitate end-to-end security and orchestration in a data-driven future.
Traditional perimeter-based security models are no longer sufficient to address the growing cybersecurity concerns of enterprises. As digital transformation becomes a top priority for many organizations, the zero trust approach is increasingly favored to secure the modern cloud environments and address its challenges.
The report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of the zero trust approach in cybersecurity, which is anticipated to protect the critical digital infrastructure for enterprises across industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, and others.
Zero trust overview and high impact industries, ecosystem players, and big companies in each industry embracing zero trust and its ecosystem trends, the buzz created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of zero trust models in financial services, healthcare, telecom, transportation, education, energy, government, manufacturing, and retail, trends in patent filings and grants, factors driving and challenging the implementation of zero trust, regulatory scenario, and the future potential of zero trust in the coming years to secure cloud-native applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Decoding: Trends in data compromises, definition and key properties, evolution of zero trust, traditional vs zero trust, zero trust architecture, major industries and use cases, and key players
Media & Trend Analysis: Popular news publications, social media traction, thought leadership, mentions in company filings, and hiring trends of big companies
Investment Radar: Total funding, mergers & acquisitions, VC investment trends by value, volume, and geography, leading VC investors, corporate investors and investees
Innovation Explorer: Key innovators and innovations across major industries, large enterprises in action, and strategic corporate partnerships to deploy zero trust
Patent Landscape Analysis: Trends in patent filings, grants, & publications, patent filings by country, top patent filers, key filing trends by industries, and interesting patents
The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, regulatory landscape, potential use cases for business leaders, emerging concepts, and zero trust maturity model
Companies Mentioned
AccuKnow
Adobe
Advanced New Technology
Agilicus
Akamai
Alibaba Group
Alphabet
Amazon
Amdocs
Aporeto
Apple
Apria Healthcare
Area 1 Security
Arm
Array Networks
Aruba
AT&T
Attivo Networks
Axis Security
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
BambooCloud
Bank of America
BanyanOps
Beyond Identity
Bitglass
Black Gold Coin
BlackBerry
Block Armour
BNP Paribas
Bombardier
Broadcom
Bundesdruckerei
Bupa Insurance
Byblos Bank
Capgemini
Capital One
Cathay Pacific
Cato Networks
Centrify
Cervello
Charoen Pokphand Group
Check Point
China Unicom
Chronicled
Cisco
Citrix
Cleveland Clinic
Cloudentity
Cloudflare
CloudGenix
CloudKnox
Coca-Cola
Conair
CrowdStrike
CyberArk
Cybereason
CyLon
Cyolo
Cyxtera
Daimler
Datacloak
Dell
Duo Security
eBay
Edan
Edelweiss
Elisity
Engie
Enveil
Ericsson
Etisalat
Expandium
Ferrovial
Forcepoint
Ford
Forescout
Fortinet
Franklin Templeton
F-Secure Oyj
FYBR
General Dynamics
Genomic Health
Gravitational
Guardicore
Hartmann
HCA Healthcare
HDFC Life
Honeywell
Horizon Telecom
HP
Huawei
Humana
i2Dx
IBM
IKEA
Illinois Tool
Illumio
Infosys
Intel
IntSights
Ivanti
JAFCO
Johnson Controls
Journey AI
JPMorgan Chase
JumpCloud
Juniper Networks
Kaseya
KDDI
Keyfactor
Kudelski
Leidos
Levi's
LifeOmic
L'Oreal
LVMH
Marriott
Mastercard
McAfee
Meituan Dianping
Menlo Security
Mercedes Benz
Meta
Microsoft
Morgan Stanley
Morphisec
National Australia Bank
National Grid
National Institutes of Health
nChain
NetFoundry
NetMotion
Netography
Netskope
Nio
Nippon Steel
NOV
Novartis
Okta
Ooredoo
Oracle
Orange
Ory
Palo Alto Networks
PayPal
Perimeter 81
PingIdentity
Principal
ProofID
Prosimo
PulseOne
Qomplx
Rafay Systems
Rambus
Rapid7
Rubrik
Salesforce
Samsung
Sanmina Corporation
Saraswat Bank
Saviynt
Schneider Electric
Schroders
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores
SecureCircle
Sennheiser
SentinelOne
Siemens
Siemplify
Silicon Labs
Silverfort
Singapore Exchange Limited
Skyflow
StackPulse
SteathPath
Sysdig
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Talon Cyber Security
Tata Communications
Telefonica
Tempered Networks
Tencent
Tesco
Thales
The Harbor Bank of Maryland
ThreatLocker
Tigera
T-Mobile
Todyl
TrueFort
Truu
TypingDNA
VAST Data
Veracode
Verizon
Versa Networks
VMware
Vodafone
VU Security
West Bend Mutual Insurance
WiteSand
Woodside
Xage
Yahoo
Yamaha
Zscaler
