Global Customer Self-service Software Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Deployment Type, End-user and Region

The Global Customer Self-Service Software Market size is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 24.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Customer self-service software provides electronic support to consumers to access data and gets online solutions without having to interact with a service or customer representative. Several organizations use the customer self-service software to give 24*7 supports to their customers, employees, and visitors to access information. Substantially, customer self-service software let customers manage their own service experience. Customer self-service has innate abilities and assists customers to resolve issues rapidly on their own. It assists customers in achieving a feeling of achievement and pride when they come into contact with a company that utilizes customer self-service software.



The market of customer self-service software is anticipated to rise owing to growing need among the several companies for enhancing their overall customer satisfaction. Most of the companies are choosing the customer self-service software due to its various benefits. The majority of customers require solutions to their problems rapidly and commonly is expected to rather find the solutions on the web instead of waiting on the phone. A company can attracts their customers with the assistance of self-service software and transform them into genuine customers who continue to utilize their software.



Moreover, communities and online product-based forums can be created by consumers. This is done to help one another to realize how to use products. Organizations can utilize the existing forums to the maximum advantage by creating self-service resources around the discussions in this kind of forums. There are ideal practices in deploying customer self-service software that empowers companies to get the highest benefits. The ideal practices include examining several customers to check what they truly want from a self-service initiative from the company. Besides, by consolidating the self-service software solution with the existing CRM, we can get updated & pertinent information.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Web Self-service, Mobile Self-service, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Social Media & Community Self-service, Email Management, and Others. Services segment is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. The market was dominated by the web self-service segment in 2019 with a significant share of the market. The segment of social media and community self-service is expected to observe major development over the forecast period.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. In 2019, the market was dominated by the cloud segment with a major share of the market. Companies are concentrating on updating their customer engagement operations by deploying cloud-based architectures that can ease the data sharing across several functions. The segment of on-premise deployment is expected to observe significant development over the forecast period.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing and Others. In 2019, the market was dominated by the BFSI segment with a significant market share. While there are no signs of a reduction in fintech startups, customers are also slowly developing a digital mindset, which is adding majorly to the modernization of banking systems globally.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The customer self-service software market was dominated by North America in 2019 with a major market share. Big software vendors like Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Verint Systems, Inc, Avaya Inc, and Nuance Communications, Inc.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Customer Self-service Software Market. Companies such as Zendesk, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., and Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Verint Systems, Inc., Zendesk, Inc., BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.) and Aspect Software, Inc. (Vector Capital).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Customer Self-service Software Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Customer Self-service Software Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Customer Self-service Software Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Customer Self-service Software Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Mar - 2020, Dec) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Apr - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Customer Self-service Software Market by Component

4.1 Global Customer Self-service Software Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Customer Self-service Software Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Customer Self-service Software Web Self-service Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Customer Self-service Software Mobile Self-service Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Customer Self-service Software Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Customer Self-service Software Social Media & Community Self-service Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Customer Self-service Software Email Management Market by Region

4.2.6 Global Other Solution Type Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

4.3 Global Customer Self-service Software Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Customer Self-service Software Market by Services Type

4.4.1 Global Professional Services Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

4.5 Global Managed Services Customer Self-service Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Customer Self-service Software Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global Cloud Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

5.2 Global On-premise Customer Self-service Software Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Customer Self-service Software Market by End User

6.1 Global BFSI Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.2 Global Retail and Consumer Goods Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.3 Global Government & Defense Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.4 Global Healthcare Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.5 Global Telecom & IT Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.6 Global Manufacturing Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

6.7 Global Others Customer Self-service Software Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Customer Self-service Software Market by Region

7.1 North America Customer Self-service Software Market

7.2 Europe Customer Self-service Software Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Customer Self-service Software Market

7.4 LAMEA Customer Self-service Software Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Microsoft Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.1.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.2.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2.2 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Oracle Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 SAP SE

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Avaya Holdings Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.7 Verint Systems, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research and Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.8 Zendesk, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.8.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.9 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.9.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.9.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.10. Aspect Software, Inc. (Vector Capital)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions



