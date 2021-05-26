Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Key Aspects, Recent Developments and Future Strategies by 2027

In enterprises, the growing demand for intuitive insights from large amount of data in order to make proper business decisions is boosting the performance of the Customer Identity Access Management market.

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Identity Access Management market is a part of much bigger identity access management system. The CIAM system is primarily focused on the management of profiles and identities of customers who need access to web-shops, web portals and websites. Rather than managing accounts of user in each case of a software application of an organization, the identity is supervised in a CIAM part that makes it probable to reprocess the identity. CIAM simplify all the tasks that include dealing with customers on an individual basis. CIAM uses only a single data hub for all identities and faultlessly links services, business intelligence, marketing, sales, customer management and authentication. Data protection and security are assured for an organization and its customers.

The Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market key players:
Microsoft
SAP
IBM
Ping Identity
Okta
Oracle
ForgeRock
Janrain
LoginRadius
iWelcome
Globalsign
Trusona
Acuant
SailPoint

Global industry for Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market has had an elevation in the growth rate in recent times. The growth of the CIAM industry is determined by abundant growth driving aspects. The major aspect responsible for this upsurge in the industry growth is the raise in management of huge amount of data for processing and streamlining. Furthermore, the increase in the awareness related to the access management and regulatory compliance tools have also been acting as major growth propellers for the CIAM industry and are anticipated to continue this growth in future years as well.

by Type, the market is primarily split into:
On-premises
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

by Application, this report covers the following segments:
BFSI
Goverment
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Media & Entertainment
Educational
Others

The continuous advancements in the CIAM market in technological terms like adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for access security and authentication process of users are anticipated to offer several lucrative opportunities to the CIAM market entities in coming years. In addition, the growing budget for IT departments in small and medium industries and increasing usage of cloud computing management are also expected to boost the performance of the CIAM market. However, the global CIAM market growth is likely to be hampered by the risk coupled with identity and access management tools.

The global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Global Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa

