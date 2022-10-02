Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size to grow USD 26.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.7%; Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 26.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.7%. Companies Covered: Aspect Software, Avaya, Calabrio, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, OpenText, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP SE, Zendesk, Lithium Technologies, Eptica and Others.

New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size Was USD 13.8 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected To Reach USD 26.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.7%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Customer engagement solutions are different types of customer engagement software that cover the entire spectrum of customer contacts and guide current and potential customers through their journey. It continually offers value to the client by providing more than just the correct information to the right person at the right time. Customer engagement software, in its broadest sense, is software that coordinates customer contacts and interactions across several channels and touchpoints. CRM systems, web chat, social media, marketing personalisation, and customer self-service are all examples of customer interaction software. Customer engagement solution aids in the management of customer contacts and interactions across several channels and touchpoints. Titan Company, for example, has used the IBM Watson Customer Engagement tool to create personalised marketing campaigns for individual consumers.

Some of the leading players in the global customer engagement solutions market include Aspect Software, Avaya, Calabrio, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, OpenText, Oracle, amongst others.

The rapid development of personal digital assistants (PDAs), smart phones, and tablets has aided the worldwide customer engagement solutions market's expansion. The rising internet penetration across various devices is expected to drive market growth. In the coming years, the market for customer engagement solutions will benefit from the combined use of digitally automated devices, as well as the widespread adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and automation. The availability of smart devices necessitates a positive user experience, resulting in a demand for customer engagement solutions. Consumer contact on the web has increased across numerous industry sectors as a result of increased internet penetration and use of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Business companies all over the world are working on improving their customers' end-user experience as part of their strategy for retaining and expanding their client base.

The component is further bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions are bifurcated into omnichannel, workforce optimization, robotic process automation, analytics & reporting. The analytics & reporting segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global customer engagement solutions market owing to extracts data from speech and text-based information using numerous algorithms. Organizations may employ artificial intelligence to assist them offer personalised solutions using analytics and reporting.

The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global customer engagement solutions market. Nowadays, cloud storage is becoming more popular among businesses. The public cloud, in particular, is projected to become a popular choice. This could be due to the fact that it has fewer overhead costs. Another significant element likely to enhance the global customer engagement solutions market in the future years. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global customer engagement solutions market owing to SMEs have a restricted budget, cost-effectiveness is critical. The retail and consumer goods segment are expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global customer engagement solutions market owing to growing popularity of smartphones, new players are embracing an e-commerce business strategy. With e-commerce behemoths like Amazon raking in USD 71.84 billion in online sales, traditional retailers like Walmart and Macy's are fighting to stay up. North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global customer engagement solutions market owing to the early adoption of cloud-based technology and the Internet of Things. However, advantages such as increased agility and flexibility, as well as the ability to deploy new applications, are important.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 117 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market By Component (Solutions (Omnichannel, Workforce Optimization, Robotic Process Automation, Analytics & Reporting), Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size(Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Others); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030” in detail along with the table of contents

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Some of the leading players in the global customer engagement solutions market include Aspect Software, Avaya, Calabrio, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, OpenText, Oracle, amongst others.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

