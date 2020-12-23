Global Cultural Tourism Markets, 2020-2024 - Focus on Cultural Eco-tourism, Indigenous Cultural Tourism & Socio-cultural Tourism
Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cultural tourism market is poised to grow by $2,565.61 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing affordability and growing contribution toward GDP and employment.
This study identifies the increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years.
This report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cultural tourism market analysis includes type segment, category segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultural tourism market vendors that include ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.
Also, the cultural tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Category
Market segments
Comparison by Category
Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Category
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ACE Cultural Tours
Classic Journeys
Envoy Tours
Indigenous Tourism BC
Kudu Travel Ltd.
Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
Nature Quest Education and Health Care Society
Odyssey World
Responsible Travel
Splitrock Environmental
Appendix
