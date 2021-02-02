Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report 2020: CPT Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027
Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Food Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beverage Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
DAK Americas LLC
DowDupont Inc.
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Grupo Petrotemex, S. A. de C. V.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
La Seda De Barcelona (Lsb)
Quadrant AG
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
Treform Packaging AB
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Food Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Food Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Food Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Beverage Packaging (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Beverage Packaging (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Beverage Packaging (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Market Facts & Figures
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
