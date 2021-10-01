Global Crypto Asset Management Market Share Will Reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Crypto Asset Management Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2026, at 23.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kryptographe, Gemini, Coinbase, Altpocket, ICONOMI, Crypto Finance, Vo1t, BitGo, Xapo, Koine Finance, Ledger and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Crypto Asset Management Market By Market Type (Solution and Services), By Solution (Custodian Solution, Tokenization Solutions, Transfer & Remittance Solutions, Trading Solutions, and Wallet Management), By Operating System (iOS, Android and Others), By Application (Web-Based and Mobile), By End User (Individual and Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Institutions, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026"

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Overview

Cryptocurrency is considered a high profit-making investment in a very low time of trading. With the help of crypto, international trading is made easy and traders have ownership of the investment. To make trading more simplified and having ease of managing portfolio better spend, crypto asset management provides an accountable solution to individuals. The global crypto asset management industry is growing due to increased investment and use of cryptocurrencies, as well as increased digitalization in financial institutions and huge corporations. Additionally, making the process of purchasing cryptocurrencies easier has a favorable impact on the expansion of the crypto asset management sector.

Industry Major Market Players

Kryptographe

Gemini

Coinbase

Altpocket

ICONOMI

Crypto Finance

Vo1t

BitGo

Xapo

Koine Finance

Ledger

Amberdata

CoinTracker Tradeium

Metaco SA

WazirX

Opus labs

Bakkt

Blox

Groww

Huobi

Binance

Koinly

Mintfort

Coinstats

Anchorage

itBit

OctaFX

Upstox

Market Dynamics

The digitization process enables banks to provide digital payment services while also saving time on the debt collection procedure, propelling industry development. Furthermore, increased consumer acceptance of digital banking services, which allows users to access bank statements, execute financial transactions, and do other associated activities with a single click, drives the market growth. In addition, some banks and financial institutions in China, Japan, and India have been employing distributed ledger technology to handle a variety of banking products such as withdrawals, deposits, checking/savings accounts, transfers, loan management, and insurance products which in turn driving the crypto asset management growth.

The on-premise deployment strategy gained the highest crypto asset management market share and is anticipated to retain its dominance in the future years. The on-premise type of deployment method is frequently used in large organizations since software may be installed on a company's own IT infrastructure and provides better protection than the cloud deployment option. Because of a paradigm change in deployment techniques from on-premise to cloud-based models, the cloud segment is projected to expand the most. This is the primary driver of cloud-based crypto asset management adoption among SMEs, individuals, and certain large-scale enterprises.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 0.4 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 23.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Kryptographe, Gemini, Coinbase, Altpocket, ICONOMI, Crypto Finance, Vo1t, BitGo, Xapo, Koine Finance, and Others Segments Covered Type, Solution, Operating System, Application, End User, Industry Verticals, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Segmentation

The global crypto asset management market is segmented into type, solution, operating system,end-user, and industry verticals. The type segment is categorized into solution and services. Custodian solutions, tokenization solutions, transfer & remittance solutions, trading solutions, and wallet management are the type of solutions. Additionally, the operating system is classified into iOS, Android, and others. The application segment is categorized into web-based and mobile platforms. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into individual and enterprise. BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, institutions, healthcare, travel, and hospitality among others are the various industry verticals that use crypto asset management.

Crypto Asset Management Market: Growth Factors

Growth In Venture Capital Investments

The crypto asset management market is being driven by expanding demand for crypto asset management due to the popularity of cryptocurrencies around the world, rising emphasis on crypto asset management among government agencies, financial institutions, and large corporations. The growing adoption of digital processes and frameworks by several sectors, the transaction of funds in the form of digital assets developed using strong cryptography techniques, as well as the popularity of the platform for financial security, are aiding the crypto asset management industry to grow. Additionally, the crypto asset management market benefits from the proliferation of blockchain technology, an increase in capital investments, and the protection of cryptocurrency assets. Individual investment in cryptocurrency technology is increasing because it provides several benefits such as providing hassle-free currency transaction service, reducing brokerage fees and middle man commission, and improving the security of business owners' financial details, which is driving the global growth of the crypto asset management market. The handiness of high-speed internet access has aided businesses in quickly and securely exchanging bitcoin via the crypt asset management platform, driving industry development. Moreover, rising venture capital investments are also significantly influencing market growth.

Global Crypto Asset Management Market: Regional Analysis

North America Dominated The Crypto Asset Management Market

North America dominated the crypto asset management market and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. This is due to various factors, including the entry of new sectors and economic growth. Furthermore, the presence of a significant number of cloud crypto solution providers throughout the United States and Canada is likely to create profitable possibilities for the industry. Because of the widespread presence of a large number of crypto mining enterprises, which are increasingly turning to hosted crypto asset management solutions to efficiently manage their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Browse the full report “Global Crypto Asset Management By Market Type (Solution and Services), By Solution (Custodian Solution, Tokenization Solutions, Transfer & Remittance Solutions, Trading Solutions, and Wallet Management), By Operating System (iOS, Android and Others), By Application (Web-Based and Mobile), By End User (Individual and Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Institutions, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026.” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/crypto-asset-management-market

The global crypto asset management market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Solution

Services

By Solution:

Custodian Solution

Tokenization Solutions

Transfer & Remittance Solutions

Trading Solutions

Wallet Management

Operating System:

iOS

Android

Others

By Application:

Web-Based

Mobile

By End-User:

Individual

Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Institutions

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

