The global crypto asset management market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%

during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology would drive market growth. Based on solution, the wallet management segment to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Wallet management solution enables businesses to secure their digital assets and streamline business operations.Asset manager and small financial institutions mainly use the solution.



The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing across large as well as small financial institutions.The demand for wallet management solution is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Hence, crypto asset solution providers can tap new opportunities in the crypto asset management market.



Based on application type, the mobile segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Mobile apps created for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners.Several stock market apps came into being featuring cryptocurrency apps, and these types of apps not only allow to have total control over the digital assets but also one can trade with them.



When powered by blockchain, these cryptocurrencies can be used for all sorts of payments and transactions.Electronic wallet apps tend to store the digital assets and money allowing the user to spend on transactions involving the blockchain technology.



On the other hand, digital asset tracker apps are trying hard to provide updated information about the rates, trades, market dynamics and a portfolio of various cryptocurrencies. A few crypto asset management providers include Coinbase, Gemini, and Crypto Finance, Vo1t, and BitGo.



Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years

The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the cryptocurrency management market during the forecast period.Rapid advancements in the network infrastructure, cloud computing, economic growth, and stable geopolitical system have provided a platform for the growth of solution providers in the APAC region.



The presence and use of digital currency significantly influence the financial system in APAC.The growth of cryptocurrencies has attracted many large financial institutions to achieve greater business agility in the banking systems.



Cryptocurrency, which is powered by blockchain technology, allows institutional clients to conduct transactions and exchanges, thus trading more quickly.Digital currency does not need any third-party intervention owing to its decentralized networks.



Thus, the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies among financial institutions would bolster the growth of the crypto asset management market in APAC.

Major vendors offering crypto asset management market include Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US), Tradeium Capital, LLC. (Germany), Opus Labs CVBA (Belgium), Kryptographe Inc (UK), and others.



