Global Cryotherapy Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth
Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryotherapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cryotherapy estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cryosurgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chamber Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Cryotherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
179
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$9.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Cryotherapy Market to Register Moderate Growth
Cryosurgery Devices to Dominate Market Growth
An Overview of Various Cryotherapy Technologies, Safety Values, and Temperature Ranges
Increasing Attention towards Cryotherapy to Support Market Growth
Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand
North American Region to Register Highest Share
Percentage Breakdown of Cryotherapy Market (in USD Million) by Region: (2017-2026E)
Cryotherapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand
Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years of Age
Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type
Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017
Increasing Popularity of Cryotherapy among Athletes to Drive Market Growth
Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth
Percentage Growth Rate of Minimally Invasive Procedures from 2013-2019
Gradual Increase in Cancer Cases to Support Market Demand
Percentage Share of Worldwide Cancer Affected Patients by Age: 1990-2017
Higher Incidence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market Growth
Top Ten Worldwide Death Causes: 2016
Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth
Product Overview
