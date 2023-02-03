Global Cryotherapy Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryotherapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cryotherapy Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Cryotherapy estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cryosurgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chamber Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Cryotherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

179

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$9.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Cryotherapy Market to Register Moderate Growth

  • Cryosurgery Devices to Dominate Market Growth

  • An Overview of Various Cryotherapy Technologies, Safety Values, and Temperature Ranges

  • Increasing Attention towards Cryotherapy to Support Market Growth

  • Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand

  • North American Region to Register Highest Share

  • Percentage Breakdown of Cryotherapy Market (in USD Million) by Region: (2017-2026E)

  • Cryotherapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • An Overview of Leading Market Players

  • Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Leading Players

  • New Product Launches to Propel Market Demand

  • Partnerships/Agreements to Support Market Growth

  • Brymill Cryogenic Systems

  • CooperSurgical, Inc.

  • Cryoconcepts LP

  • ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

  • Galil Medical Ltd.

  • Impact Cryotherapy

  • Kriosystem Life

  • Medtronic BV

  • Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Sp. K.

  • Professional Products

  • Us Cryotherapy

  • Zimmer Medizinsysteme

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand

  • Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years of Age

  • Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type

  • Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017

  • Increasing Popularity of Cryotherapy among Athletes to Drive Market Growth

  • Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth

  • Percentage Growth Rate of Minimally Invasive Procedures from 2013-2019

  • Gradual Increase in Cancer Cases to Support Market Demand

  • Percentage Share of Worldwide Cancer Affected Patients by Age: 1990-2017

  • Higher Incidence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market Growth

  • Top Ten Worldwide Death Causes: 2016

  • Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth

  • Product Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imh7f0

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

