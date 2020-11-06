Global Cryogenic Insulation Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $2.47 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $5.0 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Insulation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cryogenic Insulation Market accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for LPG/LNG from various sectors such as power generation and automotive are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, volatile raw material prices are hampering the growth of the market.



Cryogenic insulation is a high-performance material used to reduce the energy leaks and to provide a high level of thermal isolation for applications operating below 75C. Cryogenic insulation is a technique that guarantees reliable storage and effective transport of inflammable products such as LNG. Cryogenic insulation is provided for an efficient transportation and safe storage of these gases.



Based on the insulation material type, the plastic foams segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to their properties and widespread applications like lightweight, moisture and fire-resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high demand from rapidly growing end-use industries such as energy & power, fast-developing economies in the region including China, India, and South Korea, and increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Insulation Market include Armacell International Holding GmbH, Rochling Group, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Lydall Inc., Johns Manville Inc., Imerys Minerals, Hertel, G+H Group, Dunmore Corporation, Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), and Amol Dicalite Limited.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3 Polyamide

5.4 BoPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)

5.5 Wool

5.5.1 Fiberglass

5.5.2 Mineral Wool

5.6 Plastic Foams

5.6.1 Polyurethane (PU) & Polyisocynurate (PIR)

5.6.2 Expanded & Extruded Polystyrene

5.7 Other Insulation Material Types

5.7.1 Straw

5.7.2 Sheep's Wool

5.7.3 Perlite

5.7.4 Elastomer Foams

5.7.5 Cellulose

5.7.6 Aerogel

5.7.7 Cellular Glass



6 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bulk-Fill

6.3 Foam

6.4 Multi-Layer

6.4.1 Film

6.4.2 Foil



7 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vaporizers

7.3 Valves

7.4 Tanks

7.5 Pumps

7.6 Pressure Container

7.7 Other Equipments

7.7.1 Tunnel Freezers

7.7.2 Gauges

7.7.3 Flanges

7.7.4 Dewar Vessels



8 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Terminals

8.3 Transport & Storage

8.4 Pipe Systems

8.5 Fuel Tanks

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) & Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Ships

8.6.2 Bunkering Tank Supports

8.6.3 Rocket Fuel Handling



9 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Shipping

9.3 Refrigeration

9.4 Oil and Gas

9.5 Metallurgical

9.6 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

9.7 Energy & Power

9.8 Electronics

9.9 Chemicals

9.10 Other End-users

9.10.1 Transportation of Perishable Items

9.10.2 Space Applications

9.10.3 Healthcare

9.10.4 Food & Beverage

9.10.5 Biological

9.10.6 Aerospace



10 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fibrous

10.3 Cellular

10.4 Granular

10.5 Flake

10.6 Reflective



11 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Double Side Coated

11.3 Single Side Coated



12 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launches

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Armacell International Holding GmbH

14.2 Rochling Group

14.3 Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

14.4 Lydall Inc.

14.5 Johns Manville Inc.

14.6 Imerys Minerals

14.7 Hertel

14.8 G+H Group

14.9 Dunmore Corporation

14.10 Cabot Corporation

14.11 BASF SE

14.12 Aspen Aerogels

14.13 Isover (Saint Gobain)

14.14 Amol Dicalite Limited



