Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach $507.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach $507.1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising estimated at US$140.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Search, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$181.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR

- The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 18.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.9 Billion by the year 2027.

- SMS Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR

- In the global SMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)

Amobee, Inc.

Cadent LLC

Conversant LLC

Google, Inc.

InMobi

Microsoft Corporation

PubMatic, Inc.

RhythmOne, LLC

Sizmek

Tapad, Inc.

TiVo Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel

Marketing?

Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning

and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the

Period 2018-2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad

Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019

Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant

Leap Forward

Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities

for Cross-Platform Advertising

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal

Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market

Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011

through 2018

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018

-2022

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile

Network Technologies

Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type

and Region for 2024

Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population

by Region for 2019 and 2024

Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users

(in Millions): 2019

Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising

Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:

Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019

Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening

Activity: 2019

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity

for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform

Advertising

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single

Platform Campaigns

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform

Advertising

Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of

Creative Developed by Platform

Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated

for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform

Ad Campaigns

Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry

Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform

Advertising

Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Search by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Search by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for SMS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Native Social by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Native Social by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Video by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Video by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audio by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Audio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Desktops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Desktops by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Televisions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Televisions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross

Platform Advertising

Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform Video

Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the Period

2015-2018

Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth

US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent (in %) by

Platform for 2016 and 2019

Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes) by Platform

in the US for 2016 and 2019

Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross

Platform Advertising

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview

Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for the Period

2010-2019

Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile Internet Users

as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users as a % of

Total Population by Country for 2019

Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 45: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:

(E)

Market Overview

Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for

the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 61: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 65: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022

(E)

Table 79: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 81: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 83: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 87: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 89: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type -

Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and

Smart Televisions for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 95: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 101: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



