Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach $507.1 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry"

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach $507.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising estimated at US$140.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$507.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Search, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$181.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR
- The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 18.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$116.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- SMS Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR
- In the global SMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
Amobee, Inc.
Cadent LLC
Conversant LLC
Google, Inc.
InMobi
Microsoft Corporation
PubMatic, Inc.
RhythmOne, LLC
Sizmek
Tapad, Inc.
TiVo Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel
Marketing?
Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the
Period 2018-2023
Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select
Countries for the Year 2019
Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad
Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019
Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude
Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant
Leap Forward
Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities
for Cross-Platform Advertising
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal
Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market
Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011
through 2018
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018
-2022
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile
Network Technologies
Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type
and Region for 2024
Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population
by Region for 2019 and 2024
Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users
(in Millions): 2019
Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising
Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:
Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019
Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening
Activity: 2019
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity
for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform
Advertising
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single
Platform Campaigns
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform
Advertising
Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of
Creative Developed by Platform
Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated
for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform
Ad Campaigns
Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry
Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform
Advertising
Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns

