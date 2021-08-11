Abstract: Global Crew Management Systems Market to Reach US$3. 3 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crew Management Systems estimated at US$1.

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Tablets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Crew Management Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Crew Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$774.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$774.9 Million by the year 2027.



Personal Computers Segment Corners a 18.9% Share in 2020



In the global Personal Computers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$259.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$446.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$463 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)



Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.

AIMS Int`l Ltd.

Awery Aviation Solutions

Fujitsu Limited

Hexaware Technologies Limited

IBS Software Services

ISA

Jeppesen

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Maureva Ltd.

PDC A/S

Sabre Airline Solutions.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Crew Management System: An Introduction

Factors Driving the Market

Demand for Crew Management Systems Mirrors the Dynamics of the

Airlines Sector

Cloud-based Segment Leads the Market

Tablets Dominate the Devices Market

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth

Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021,

2028, 2032, and 2036

New Recruitments & Expansion of Crew Base Steps Up the

Challenges of Crew Management

EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Aviation Cabin Crew Demand (2020-2040) In

000s

Economic Fundamentals Influence Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Key Benefits of Crew Management Software



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Crew Management

Systems

EXHIBIT 3: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide

by Country: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 4: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$

Billion): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue

Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

EXHIBIT 6: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by

Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Growth in Commercial Aviation Augers Well for Crew Management

Systems

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Rise in International Tourism and Air Travel to Benefit Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry:

Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation

for 2000 and 2018

Focus Grows on AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Cloud-based Software Solutions Facilitate Efficient Management

of Crew Operations

Data Analytics Brings in a Transformation in the Aviation Industry

Demand Grows for New Crew Management Solutions

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors and Improve Operational

Safety Drives the Demand for Crew Management

Primary Causes of Aircraft Accidents

Crew Resource Management: Playing an Important Role in

Preventing Aviation Accidents

Fifth Generation CRM Integrates End-to-End Error Management

Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks Augment the Demand for

Crew Management Systems

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in

Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for Growth

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to

Boost Prospects

Number of Jets Added by Airlines in 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by

Carrier Type for the Year 2017

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Breakdown of New Carriers Launched by

Region for the Year 2017

Focus on Automation of Work Management Drives Adoption of Crew

Management Systems

Crew Management Systems Benefit as Airlines Focus on

Optimization of Resources

Rise in Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights Drive the Need for

Efficient Crew Management

EXHIBIT 11: Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul

Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018

EXHIBIT 12: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing

per Week by Airline in 2018

EXHIBIT 13: Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by

Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

Growth in Construction of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need

for Crew Management

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by

Region for 2019 and 2025

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew

Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for

Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew

Management Software

EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for New Pilots by Region (2019-2038)

EXHIBIT 16: Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by

Region (2019-2038)

EXHIBIT 17: Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and

Maintenance Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)

Improvement in IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 18: Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2018 and 2020



