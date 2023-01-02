Global Crab Market 2023-2027

ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the crab market and is forecast to grow by $2880. 54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 15% during the forecast period. Our report on the crab market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs, the expansion of retail stores offering crabs, and the growing prominence of land-based aquaculture.



The crab market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Foodservice

• Retail



By Environment

• Aquaculture

• Capture fisheries



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies clean labeling as one of the prime reasons driving the crab market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of sustainable fishing practices and growth in online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the crab market covers the following areas:

• Crab market sizing

• Crab market forecast

• Crab market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crab market vendors that include Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., and Trident Seafoods Corp.. Also, the crab market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

