Global CPAP Markets, 2021-2027 - Off Prescription Extends Market Opportunity by 800%

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as CPAP proves value by providing airway support during sleep to a larger percent of the worldwide population.

The research report is an analysis of the factors that augment the CPAP market growth including taking devices off prescription. It documents market trends, restraints, and opportunities. It describes market drivers that promise to transform sleep management.

Factors impacting the market in either a positive or negative manner are described. The scope of different segments and the variety of applications that can potentially influence the market are identified and discussed. Detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.

The CPAP study provides a compelling case for putting devices off prescription. Despite devices being on the market since 1980, less than 20% of the people who need them have a CPAP device. The pressure delivered air during sleep is able to mitigate the onset of high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, and type 2 diabetes. These chronic diseases represent a significant part of the cost of healthcare delivery. To be able to mitigate the onset of the severity of the chronic disease is of interest to every healthcare provider.

A strong association has been discovered between sleep apnea and a number of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Studies have shown that sleep apnea is present in approximately 83% of patients with drug-resistant hypertension. While sleep apnea has been diagnosed in a broad cross-section of the population, until recently, it has typically been used to treat middle-aged, middle and upper-class white men who are obese. The importance of sleep apnea in people is increasingly being recognized. 40% of new PAP patients are female.

Taking CPAP devices off prescription would move the current recommender base to vendors. Putting the onus of education on CPAP vendors who typically have very large marketing budgets and access to TV and other advertising venues is likely to be a positive move in the industry.

It is estimated that less than 20% of those with OSA have been diagnosed or treated. This data provides compelling reasons to take CPAP devices off prescription. Many healthcare professionals are often unable to diagnose OSA because they are unaware that non-specific symptoms as excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, hypertension and irritability are characteristic of OSA.

Covid-19 restrictions-imposed restrictions on the activities of corporations and people. The restrictions have resulted in the increased use of CPAP. Covid spread has created a demand for oxygen delivery, one that is facilitated by CPAP. Pandemic response demands that people have access to good breathing assist devices. CPAP fills this need.

Demand for CPAP began to rapidly increase with Covid-19. According to the lead author of the study on the CPAP market, "During the current pandemic, CPAP has become a go to means of supporting respiration."

The growth in CPAP markets is anticipated to last for five years and perhaps beyond as a larger portion of the people who need respiratory support during sleep get it.

Key Topics Covered:

Off Prescription Extends Maret Opportunity by 800%

Impact of Philips Recall and Covid-19 and the CPAP Market

Current demand - Timeline of recovery

Industry disruptions

Short-term and long-term industry changes

Consumer behavior changes, to what degree shifts likely become permanent

Supply chains operations - Building a more stable and resilient supply chain

Growth market segments

Pockets of growth during COVID-19 and beyond

Marketing in this new industry climate

Exposures - Risks

1. CPAP: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 What Causes Sleep Apnea?

2. CPAP Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 CPAP Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Covid19 Pandemic CPAP Market Impact

2.2 CPAP Market Shares

2.2.1 CPAP/BiPAP/APAP Market Unit Analysis

2.3 CPAP/BiPAP/APAP Forecasts

2.3.1 CPAP/BiPAP/APAP Unit Analysis

2.3.2 CPAP /BiPAP/APAP Installed Units

2.4 CPAP/BiPAP/APAP Market Segment Forecasts

2.4.1 CPAP

2.4.2 BiPAP

2.4.3 APAP

2.4.4 Strategic Planning Factors

2.5 CPAP Prices

2.5.1 ResMed AirSense 10, Price $833

2.5.2 Philips Respironics DreamStation

2.5.3 Fisher & Paykel SleepStyle Auto CPAP

2.5.4 China CPAP

2.6 CPAP Regional Analysis

3. Philips' CPAP Recall and CPAP Positioning: Market Opportunity

3.1 Philips' CPAP Recall Notification 2021

3.2 Polyester-Based Polyurethane (PE-PUR) Sound Abatement Foam Could Cause Harmful Side Effects

3.2.1 Philips' CPAP Recall Devices Impacted

3.3 Philips CPAP Recall

3.3.1 Philips' CPAP Recall Notification 2021 and Solutions

3.4 Legal Protection from Dangerous Medical Devices

3.5 Sleep Fragmentation

3.6 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Monitoring Devices

3.7 Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome

3.8 Neuromuscular Disease

3.9 CPAP Market Extended by Home Monitoring and Automated Settings

3.10 Sleep

4. CPAP Healthcare Coverage and Technology

4.1 26% Of Adults Age 30-70 Have Some Form of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

4.2 Common Type of OSA Mask

5. CPAP Company Profiles

5.1 3B Medical

5.2 Apex

5.2.1 Apex PVA Pressure Variation Algorithm

5.2.2 Apex Enhanced Pressure Stability

5.2.3 Apex Medical Revenue

5.3 BMC Medical

5.4 Fosun Pharma/Breas

5.4.1 Fosun Pharma 2020 Revenue

5.4.2 Breas

5.5 Medical Depot/Drive Medical/DeVilbiss

5.5.1 Drive Medical/DeVilbiss CPAP

5.5.2 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Response to Philips CPAP Recall

5.5.3 Drive Medical Revenue

5.6 Fisher & Paykel

5.6.1 Fisher & Paykel SleepStyle Auto CPAP Fisher Paykel Modem - Automated Data Transfer Via Internet and Cellular Network

5.7 Philips

5.7.1 Respironics DreamStation Auto Quiet CPAP

5.7.2 Philips Healthcare Revenue

5.7.3 Philips Connected Care Businesses

5.8 ResMed

5.8.1 ResMed AirMini Travel CPAP

5.8.2 ResMed AirSense 10 CPAP

5.8.3 ResMed AirSense 10 AutoSet CPAP

5.8.4 ResMed Sleep and Respiratory Care Revenue

5.9 Signifier Medical Technologies

5.10 Smiths Group

5.11 T A Associates

5.12 Teijin Pharma Limited

5.11 Selected List of CPAP Companies

